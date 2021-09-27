A catalyst to mainstream adoption of decentralized finance By Cointelegraph

The past few months have seen decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms gain a cult-like following on the backdrop of a bullish cryptocurrency market. That revolution of digital money is now moving into the gaming industry, creating an intersection between DeFi and the gaming experience that experts now predict will play a huge role in the next generation of games.
DeFi-focused tokens such as Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (INK), to mention a few, have had euphoric moments in the markets, gaining major traction as major developments continue.
