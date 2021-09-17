A Brand New Strategy to Outperform the Market By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. A Brand New Strategy to Outperform the Market

POWR Stocks Under 10 is a brand new active trading newsletter which gets its picks from the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 trading strategy with average annual returns of +62.88%! This is our first weekly commentary where I will be sharing some thoughts on our strategy, the overall current S&P 500 (SPY) environment and how you can access our first 4 trades. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 16, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).

In a recent webinar, I discussed the importance of analyzing market conditions to inform our trading strategy. If you’d like to view that presentation, please click the link below:

Our Most Potent Stock Picking Strategy

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR