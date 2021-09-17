A Brand New Strategy to Outperform the Market By StockNews

© Reuters. A Brand New Strategy to Outperform the Market



POWR Stocks Under 10 is a brand new active trading newsletter which gets its picks from the Top 10 Stocks Under $10 trading strategy with average annual returns of +62.88%! This is our first weekly commentary where I will be sharing some thoughts on our strategy, the overall current S&P 500 (SPY) environment and how you can access our first 4 trades. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 16, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).

In a recent webinar, I discussed the importance of analyzing market conditions to inform our trading strategy. If you’d like to view that presentation, please click the link below:

Our Most Potent Stock Picking Strategy

Continue reading on StockNews