A Bond Selloff Is Coming to Emerging Markets of Korea and India

(Bloomberg) — Bond markets in South Korea and India are the most vulnerable to a sell-off in the region's emerging markets, even if they're typically at opposite ends of the investment spectrum. Inflation in these two nations — one a tech exporter and the other a services and agriculture-driven economy — is heavily influenced by rising energy prices given how much they import. Their bonds also have a higher sensitivity to U.S. inflation breakevens than others, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Rising price pressures have led to a rout in the debt markets of Australia and New Zealand this month, and traders are increasingly betting that entrenched inflation will spur central banks globally to turn more hawkish. The Bank of Korea has already hiked 25 basis points, while India this month said it will stop a government bond purchase program. Risks to the bonds are coming from two fronts, "namely the actual domestic inflation risk that seeps through via import channels, and how emerging-Asia bond markets navigate rising Treasury yields," according to Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. According to a Bloomberg analysis, yields on India's 10-year bonds gained by 0.78 basis points for every one basis-point rise in the similar-tenor U.S. breakeven rate, based on five episodes starting 2019. A similar gauge for South Korea stood at 0.56. While bonds in Thailand also have a high sensitivity, inflation indicators have stayed within the central bank's target range.