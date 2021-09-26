A Beginner’s Guide to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) By CoinQuora

- What is Cryptocurrency?
- What is DeFi (Decentralized Finance)?
- How to Build and Manage a DeFi portfolio?
- Advantages of DeFi
Money and its transactions have existed since prehistoric times, but cryptocurrency is another new way of paying for things, that it’s trying hard to make all other forms obsolete.
Many skeptics believe that cryptocurrencies are just a fad to be used for speculative investment rather than as actual currencies. However, they do not realize how powerful these tools actually are, especially when you consider recent advancements such as ATMs popping up across major American cities like San Francisco, New York City, Miami, etc.
Bitcoin ATMs were installed in Bratislava, Slovakia. In 2021, the United States had the greatest number of Bitcoin ATMs. Canada, the United Kingdom, and Austria followed. Among others around the world, leading financial institutions’ interest is increasing daily.
