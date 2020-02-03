A $ AP Rocky, speechless for the death of J. Scott

WENN / Twitter / Instar

The death of the A $ AP Mob member has not yet been confirmed, but A $ AP Ferg, The Internet and Playboi Carti have joined the creator of hits & # 39; LSD & # 39; to pay your tribute in social networks.

A $ AP Rocky has paid tribute to his official DJ and partner A $ AP Mob member J. Scott, who reportedly passed away.

Details of the turntablist list and the death of the music manager have not yet been published or confirmed, but several tribute photos have been posted on the Instagram account of his DJ duo, Cozy Guys, which he formed with a Mob member A $ AP Lou.

Successful creator "LSD" Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has published his own emotional tribute to Scott, also known as A $ AP Snacks, on his own Instagram page.

"IM (sic) LOST BY WORDS, IDK (I don't know) WHAT TO SAY. RIP BROSAY (broken heart emoji) A $ AP 2 DA DEATH (praying emoji) LOVE UJ SNACKS", captioned an image of himself with his friend

Scott, who grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, was also A&R for the signing of the hip hop collective A $ AP Worldwide, while managing a number of artists, such as Kilo kish.

Internet pays tribute to J. Scott.

Other rappers who have paid tribute on social media include A $ AP Ferg, The Internet Y Playboi Carti.