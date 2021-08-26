Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — When a Chinese solar manufacturer that had been traded in New York for a decade held an initial public offering last month on Shanghai’s Star Board, it priced the shares at about a 9.6% premium to their U.S. counterparts. A little more than a month later that premium has shot to 492%. Shanghai-listed Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co. now has a market cap of $23.5 billion, compared to a $3.97 billion valuation for New York-listed Daqo New Energy Corp. That’s despite the two firms having almost identical assets, according to Robin Xiao, an analyst at CMB International Securities Corp.

Article content That nearly $20 billion premium goes a long way to explaining why Chinese solar manufacturers that once coveted U.S. listings are now targeting exchanges at home. U.S.-listed JinkoSolar Holdings Co. and Canadian Solar Inc. have also recently filed for their domestic units to have IPOs in Shanghai. Daqo, Jinko, and Canadian Solar are keeping their U.S. listing while seeking additional capital in the Chinese market. “They can raise capital to grow their operations, and get a higher valuation than they did in the U.S.,” said Rene Vanguestaine, managing partner for investor relations consulting firm Christensen China Ltd., who has worked with Jinko and Daqo. While Daqo in some ways is unique in that its operations are mostly in Xinjiang, a region that has been targeted by U.S. trade officials for alleged labor and human rights abuses, it’s not the only company to achieve a premium in the mainland market. When Trina Solar Co. delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, it was valued at $1.07 billion. It was worth more than $5 billion after its first day of trading in Shanghai last year, and is now valued at more than $17 billion.