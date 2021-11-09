9-Year-Old Boy In Coma After Being Trampled At Astroworld Festival 

Roommates, we are keeping 9-year-old Ezra Blount lifted in prayer as he fights for his life. According to ABC 13, family members revealed that he was trampled while attending the Astroworld Festival with his father. Ezra’s grandfather explained that he was on his father’s shoulders when his father passed out, causing Ezra to fall as well.

He was unfortunately trampled during the incident and was separated from his father. He was taken to the hospital and listed as John Doe because there was no one to identify him at the moment.

After family members found him, they learned that he suffered major organ damage, and was in a coma. They also shared that he suffered severe brain swelling. Ezra’s grandfather said, “How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security.”

There were a total of eight deaths reported and various injuries that occurred at the festival. The number of lawsuits against Travis Scott continues to increase. As we previously reported, on Monday, the Houston Police Chief released a statement about the concerns he had prior to the festival.

He said, “I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event. I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation. I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his social media messaging on any unscheduled events. The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to address my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.”

