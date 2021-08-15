9 Male Celebs That Were Definitely Written By Women

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther, is definitely someone that we lost too soon. Aside from being a literal superhero on the big screen and being proud to work alongside so many powerful women, he was a major philanthropist in his free time. He even donated $4.2 million worth of PPE to hospital serving black communities in April of 2020. He’s a total gem AND puts his money where his mouth is.