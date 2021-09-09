888 stakes $3 bln to buy William Hill businesses

Article content 888 will buy William Hill’s business outside the United States from casino group Caesars for 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion), making a foray on to Britain’s high streets with 1,400 betting shops. The purchase, 888’s largest since listing in London nearly two decades ago, will also give the company access to William Hill’s 2 million active UK customers when pandemic curbs have spurred record online gambling volumes. 888 has until now been a pure online player, whereas William Hill’s shops have long been a feature of British streets.

Article content 888 CEO Itai Pazner played down speculation that the company might seek to offload the retail stores to maintain its online focus. “Our plans are absolutely to keep the shops. The shops are run well, they are profitable, they went through a big transformation in the last couple of years,” Pazner told Reuters on Thursday. Caesars’ 2.9 billion pound takeover of William Hill in April was part of a wider consolidation, which saw several U.S. companies snap up London-listed groups to gain expertise as the United States opens up to sports betting. Caesars had signaled it did not want to hold on to other parts of the group. “We have found an owner for the William Hill business outside the U.S. which shares the same objectives, approaches and longer-term ambitions of that business,” Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said.