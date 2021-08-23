81% of finance execs say blockchain has gone mainstream: Survey By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Blockchain, the underlying technology of cryptocurrencies like (BTC), has already gained mainstream popularity, according to global finance executives polled by Big Four auditing firm Deloitte.
According to Deloitte’s 2021 Global Blockchain Survey, 81% of the financial services industry (FSI) executives believe that blockchain technology is “broadly scalable” and has achieved mainstream adoption.
