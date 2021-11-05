8-word crypto amendment in Infrastructure Bill an ‘affront to the rule of law’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Legal experts have warned that a section of the Infrastructure Bill, which is due for a vote today, amends a part of the tax code and makes a failure by businesses and individuals to report digital asset transactions a criminal offense.

University of Virginia School of Law lecturer Abraham Sutherland said it is a separate provision to the controversial “broker” provision that attracted all the attention when the bill was in the Senate: