$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music And More Following Astroworld Tragedy

#Roommates, as the lawsuits regarding the fatal Astroworld festival have now topped over 100, a new one has just been filed that is almost close to a billion dollars. According to new court documents, a $750 million lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music and more, as the death toll following the Astroworld tragedy has currently reached 10.

@NBCNews reports, the legal fallout from the Astroworld tragedy continues, as a staggering $750 million lawsuit on behalf of at least 125 Astroworld victims has just been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music and more. The lawsuit, filed by Buzbee Law Firm, that also includes 21-year-old Axel Acosta who was tragically killed during the festival states “The victims on that night went to Astroworld for fun. Neither they nor their families were ever warned that they were walking into an extremely dangerous situation. Acosta was crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe. He went into cardiac arrest, and was then trampled. As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on — for almost forty minutes.”

Additionally, the lawsuit formally alleges that Travis Scott (real name Jacques Webster) intentionally kept the show going even after local authorities announced that a mass casualty had occurred at the event. “The Acosta family would rather Webster have privately spent money on proper planning, adequate security and medical staff before the concert, instead of publicly stating that he would pay for the funerals of those that were crushed and killed,” the lawsuit states.

Court documents also point out that Travis Scott has an alleged history of encouraging violence and disruption at his shows, specifically telling his fans to ignore concert security and rush the stage—allegations which have been circulating in the days since the Astroworld incident.

As we previously reported, over 100 lawsuits and counting have now been filed against Travis Scott and others affiliated with the Astroworld festival, as the death toll is sadly expected to rise.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post $750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music And More Following Astroworld Tragedy appeared first on The Shade Room.