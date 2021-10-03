72 Famous Libra Celebrities Who Really Embody The Sign

5

“I’m a f*cking Libra.” —Adore Delano

Iiiiit’s Libra season! Time to tell all the Libra babies in your life that you love them.

It makes sense that a lot of these consummate charmers go on to become incredibly famous, so here are 72 Libra celebrities!

1.

Anthony Mackie


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

2.

Bruce Springsteen


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

3.

Donald Glover


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4.

Will Smith


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

5.

Mark Hamill


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

6.

Catherine Zeta-Jones


Rich Fury / Getty Images

Birthday: Sept. 25, 1969

7.

Michael Douglas


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Birthday: Sept. 25, 1944

8.

Barbara Walters


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

9.

Serena Williams


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

10.

Lilly Singh


E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

11.

Avril Lavigne


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS

12.

Lil Wayne


Scott Legato / Getty Images

13.

Jenna Ortega


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for InStyle

14.

Gwyneth Paltrow


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

15.

St. Vincent


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

16.

Hilary Duff


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

17.

Naomi Watts


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

Mia Sorvino


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

19.

Halsey


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for DCP / Getty Images

20.

Adore Delano


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

21.

Maddie Ziegler


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

22.

Jordyn Woods


Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

23.

Marion Cotillard


Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

24.

Julie Andrews


Kurt Krieger — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

25.

Brie Larson


Aaron J. Thornton / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26.

Zach Galifianakis


David Livingston / Getty Images

27.

Kelly Ripa


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

28.

Sting


Tristar Media / Getty Images

29.

A$AP Rocky


Jim Spellman / Getty Images

30.

Alicia Vikander


Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

31.

Lena Headey


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

32.

Gwen Stefani


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

33.

Dakota Johnson


Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Netflix

34.

Susan Sarandon


Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Netflix

35.

Alicia Silverstone


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Christian Siriano

37.

Jesse Eisenberg


Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

38.

Addison Rae


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

39.

Jazz Jennings


John Lamparski / Getty Images

40.

Joy Behar


Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

41.

Nick Cannon


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

42.

Bella Thorne


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

43.

Bruno Mars


Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

44.

Matt Damon


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

45.

Bella Hadid


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

46.

Chris O’Dowd


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

47.

Tony Shalhoub


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

48.

Mario Lopez


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

49.

Cardi B


Richard Bord / WireImage / Getty Images

50.

Jane Krakowski


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

51.

Hugh Jackman


Lisa Lake / Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer

52.

Josh Hutcherson


Tibrina Hobson / WireImage / Getty Images

53.

Ashanti


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

54.

Jimin


The Chosunilbo Jns / ImaZins via Getty Images

55.

Rowan Blanchard


John Shearer / Getty Images

56.

Usher


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

57.

John Mayer


Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

58.

Felicity Jones


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

59.

Eminem


Kurt Krieger — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

60.

Tyler Posey


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation

61.

Zac Efron


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

62.

Ne-Yo


Brian Stukes / WireImage / Getty Images

63.

Snoop Dogg


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

64.

John Krasinski


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

65.

Viggo Mortensen


Franziska Krug / Getty Images

66.

Candice Swanepoel


Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

67.

Kim Kardashian West


Mike Coppola / Getty Images for the Met Museum / Vogue

68.

Doja Cat


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

69.

Amber Rose


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

70.

Judge Judy


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

71.

Ken Watanabe


Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

72.

And finally, Jeff Goldblum


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

