72 Famous Libra Celebrities Who Really Embody The Sign

“I’m a f*cking Libra.” —Adore Delano
It makes sense that a lot of these consummate charmers go on to become incredibly famous, so here are 72 Libra celebrities!
1.
Anthony Mackie
2.
Bruce Springsteen
3.
Donald Glover
4.
Will Smith
5.
Mark Hamill
6.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
7.
Michael Douglas
8.
Barbara Walters
9.
Serena Williams
10.
Lilly Singh
11.
Avril Lavigne
12.
Lil Wayne
13.
Jenna Ortega
14.
Gwyneth Paltrow
15.
St. Vincent
16.
Hilary Duff
17.
Naomi Watts
18.
Mia Sorvino
19.
Halsey
20.
Adore Delano
21.
Maddie Ziegler
22.
Jordyn Woods
23.
Marion Cotillard
24.
Julie Andrews
25.
Brie Larson
26.
Zach Galifianakis
27.
Kelly Ripa
28.
Sting
29.
A$AP Rocky
30.
Alicia Vikander
31.
Lena Headey
32.
Gwen Stefani
33.
Dakota Johnson
34.
Susan Sarandon
35.
Alicia Silverstone
37.
Jesse Eisenberg
38.
Addison Rae
39.
Jazz Jennings
40.
Joy Behar
41.
Nick Cannon
42.
Bella Thorne
43.
Bruno Mars
44.
Matt Damon
45.
Bella Hadid
46.
Chris O’Dowd
47.
Tony Shalhoub
48.
Mario Lopez
49.
Cardi B
50.
Jane Krakowski
51.
Hugh Jackman
52.
Josh Hutcherson
53.
Ashanti
54.
Jimin
55.
Rowan Blanchard
56.
Usher
57.
John Mayer
58.
Felicity Jones
59.
Eminem
60.
Tyler Posey
61.
Zac Efron
62.
Ne-Yo
63.
Snoop Dogg
64.
John Krasinski
65.
Viggo Mortensen
66.
Candice Swanepoel
67.
Kim Kardashian West
68.
Doja Cat
69.
Amber Rose
70.
Judge Judy
71.
Ken Watanabe
72.
And finally, Jeff Goldblum
