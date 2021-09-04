70% of Salvadorans opposed to Bitcoin Law as Sep. 7 implementation draws near By Cointelegraph

With less than a week to go before El Salvador’s Law takes effect on Sept. 7, a majority of citizens surveyed are opposed to government-mandated cryptocurrency adoption.
A survey conducted by the local Central American University’s (UCA) Institute of Public Opinion has found that 70% of Salvadorans believe President Nayib Bukele’s Bitcoin Law, recognizing the cryptocurrency as legal tender, should be repealed.
El Salvador’s struggling economy
Bukele govt sprukes BTC
