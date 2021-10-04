$65m more COMP at risk as devs wait for time-locked bug fix By Cointelegraph

Major DeFi money market Compound’s woes are worsening, with nearly $150 million worth of COMP now at risk due to a buggy upgrade to the protocol that went live last week.
On Sept. 30, Cointelegraph reported that a bug had resulted in between $70 million and $85 million worth of COMP tokens being mistakenly offered to users as rewards after an update intended to fix bugs and “split COMP rewards distribution” went awry.
