64 Celebrities When They Were 18 Years Old

The trend is posting a picture of when you are 18 and now, so here’s a bunch of celebs doing it.
There’s a trend on Twitter right now where people are posting pictures of themselves when they were 18 vs. now. Because I love a good then and now, let’s revisit what some celebs looked like when they were exactly 18 vs. now.
Prince William when he was 18:
2.
Tony Hawk now:
Tony Hawk when he was 18:
3.
Justin Timberlake now:
Justin Timberlake when he was 18:
4.
Christina Aguilera now:
Christina Aguilera when she was 18:
Bow Wow when he was 18:
Zac Efron when he was 18:
Britney Spears when she was 18:
Drake when he was (about) 18:
Miley Cyrus when she was 18:
10.
Jennifer Lawrence now:
Jennifer Lawrence when she was 18:
11.
Jennifer Aniston now:
Jennifer Aniston when she was 18:
12.
Leonardo DiCaprio now:
Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 18:
13.
Reese Witherspoon now:
Reese Witherspoon when she was 18:
14.
Sarah Jessica Parker now:
Sarah Jessica Parker when she was 18:
15.
Tom Cruise now:
Tom Cruise when he was 18:
Will Smith when he was 18:
David Beckham when he was 18:
18.
Jake Gyllenhaal now:
Jake Gyllenhaal when he was 18:
Tyra Banks when she was 18:
20.
Cher now:
Gwyneth Paltrow when she was 18:
22.
Freddie Prinze Jr. now:
Freddie Prinze Jr. when he was 19 (close enough though):
23.
Sarah Michelle Gellar now:
Sarah Michelle Gellar when she was 18:
Blake Lively when she was 18:
25.
Prince Harry now:
Prince Harry when he was 18:
LeBron James when he was 18:
Selena Gomez when she was 18:
Justin Bieber when he was 18:
29.
Taylor Swift now:
Taylor Swift when she was 18:
Ariana Grande when she was 18:
31.
Beyoncé now:
Beyoncé when she was 18:
Kylie Jenner when she was 18:
Kendall Jenner when she was 18:
34.
Wilmer Valderrama now:
Wilmer Valderrama when he was 18:
Rider Strong when he was 18:
Devon Sawa when he was 18:
38.
James Van Der Beek now:
James Van Der Beek when he was 18:
Paris Hilton when she was 18:
Nicole Richie when she was 18:
41.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse now:
Dylan and Cole Sprouse when they were 18:
Vanessa Hudgens when she was 18:
Hilary Duff when she was 18:
Lindsay Lohan when she was 18:
Ashley Tisdale when she was 18:
46.
Joshua Jackson now:
Joshua Jackson when he was 18:
Nick Jonas when he was 18:
Joe Jonas when he was 18:
Mandy Moore when she was 18:
Mario Lopez when he was 18:
51.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar now:
Mark-Paul Gosselaar when he was 18:
Kate Hudson when she was 18:
53.
Scarlett Johansson now:
Scarlett Johansson when she was 18:
Anne Hathaway when she was 18:
55.
Emma Stone now:
Emma Stone when she was 18:
56.
Michael B. Jordan now:
Michael B. Jordan when he was 18:
Avril Lavigne when she was 18:
58.
Neil Patrick Harris now:
Neil Patrick Harris when he was 18:
Madonna when she was 18:
Jessica Simpson when she was (about) 18:
Ashlee Simpson when she was 18:
62.
Cristiano Ronaldo now:
Cristiano Ronaldo when he was 18:
Lorde when she was 18:
64.
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen now:
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen when they were 18:
