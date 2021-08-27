64 Celebrities When They Were 18 Years Old

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The trend is posting a picture of when you are 18 and now, so here’s a bunch of celebs doing it.

There’s a trend on Twitter right now where people are posting pictures of themselves when they were 18 vs. now. Because I love a good then and now, let’s revisit what some celebs looked like when they were exactly 18 vs. now.

Prince William when he was 18:

2.

Tony Hawk now:


Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute

Tony Hawk when he was 18:


Paul Harris / Getty Images

3.

Justin Timberlake now:

Justin Timberlake when he was 18:


Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images

4.

Christina Aguilera now:

Christina Aguilera when she was 18:


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

Bow Wow when he was 18:


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Zac Efron when he was 18:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Britney Spears when she was 18:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Drake when he was (about) 18:


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus when she was 18:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

10.

Jennifer Lawrence now:

Jennifer Lawrence when she was 18:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

11.

Jennifer Aniston now:

Jennifer Aniston when she was 18:


Barry King / Getty Images

12.

Leonardo DiCaprio now:

Leonardo DiCaprio when he was 18:


Steve Eichner / Getty Images

13.

Reese Witherspoon now:

Reese Witherspoon when she was 18:


Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

14.

Sarah Jessica Parker now:

Sarah Jessica Parker when she was 18:


Walter Mcbride / Getty Images

15.

Tom Cruise now:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Tom Cruise when he was 18:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Will Smith when he was 18:


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

David Beckham when he was 18:


Gary M. Prior / Getty Images

18.

Jake Gyllenhaal now:


Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal when he was 18:


Time & Life Pictures / The Life Picture Collection via Getty Images

Tyra Banks when she was 18:


Victor Virgile / Getty Images

20.

Cher now:


Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow when she was 18:


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

22.

Freddie Prinze Jr. now:

Freddie Prinze Jr. when he was 19 (close enough though):


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

23.

Sarah Michelle Gellar now:

Sarah Michelle Gellar when she was 18:


Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Blake Lively when she was 18:


Mark Davis / Getty Images

25.

Prince Harry now:


Tolga Akmen / Getty Images

Prince Harry when he was 18:


Carl De Souza / Getty Images

LeBron James when he was 18:


Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

Selena Gomez when she was 18:


Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Justin Bieber when he was 18:

29.

Taylor Swift now:


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Taylor Swift when she was 18:


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Ariana Grande when she was 18:


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

31.

Beyoncé now:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Beyoncé when she was 18:


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner when she was 18:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner when she was 18:


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

34.

Wilmer Valderrama now:

Wilmer Valderrama when he was 18:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Rider Strong when he was 18:


Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Devon Sawa when he was 18:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

38.

James Van Der Beek now:

James Van Der Beek when he was 18:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Paris Hilton when she was 18:


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Nicole Richie when she was 18:


David Klein / Getty Images

41.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse now:


George Pimentel / Getty Images

Dylan and Cole Sprouse when they were 18:


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens when she was 18:


Alison Buck / WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR

Hilary Duff when she was 18:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan when she was 18:


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale when she was 18:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

46.

Joshua Jackson now:


Neil Mockford / GC Images, / Getty Images

Joshua Jackson when he was 18:

Nick Jonas when he was 18:


John Parra / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

Joe Jonas when he was 18:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Mandy Moore when she was 18:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Mario Lopez when he was 18:


Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

51.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar now:


Temma Hankin / ABC via Getty Images

Mark-Paul Gosselaar when he was 18:


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Kate Hudson when she was 18:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

53.

Scarlett Johansson now:

Scarlett Johansson when she was 18:


Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

Anne Hathaway when she was 18:


J. Emilio Flores / Getty Images

55.

Emma Stone now:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Emma Stone when she was 18:


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

56.

Michael B. Jordan now:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan when he was 18:


Brad Barket / Getty Images

Avril Lavigne when she was 18:


Donald Weber / Getty Images

58.

Neil Patrick Harris now:

Neil Patrick Harris when he was 18:


Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Madonna when she was 18:


Michael Mcdonnell / Getty Images

Jessica Simpson when she was (about) 18:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson when she was 18:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

62.

Cristiano Ronaldo now:

Cristiano Ronaldo when he was 18:


Martin Rickett – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Lorde when she was 18:


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

64.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen now:


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen when they were 18:


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR