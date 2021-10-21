62 Then And Now Pictures Of Celebrities In The 90s

It’s also funny because 90% of these looks are *in* today.

Table of Contents

1.

Prince Harry in the ’90s:


Uk Press / UK Press via Getty Images

2.

Halle Berry in the ’90s:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Halle Berry today:


David Livingston / Getty Images for Fashion Media

3.

Dolly Parton in the ’90s:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

4.

Lisa Bonet in the ’90s:


The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

5.

Jeff Goldblum in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum now:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

6.

Denzel Washington in the ’90s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Denzel Washington now:


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

7.

Ellen in the ’90s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

8.

Alec Baldwin in the ’90s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

9.

Prince William in the ’90s:


The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Prince William now:


J. Lee / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10.

Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s:


The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

11.

Drew Barrymore in the ’90s:


Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

Drew Barrymore today:


Joce / GC Images / Getty Images

12.

Meryl Streep in the ’90s:


Jeremy Bembaron / Getty Images

Meryl Streep now:


John Shearer / Getty Images

13.

Eugene Levy in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

14.

Catherine O’Hara in the ’90s:


The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

15.

Whoopi Goldberg in the ’90s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg now:


Jenny Anderson / Getty Images

16.

Rob Lowe in the ’90s:


Paul Harris / Getty Images

17.

Helen Mirren in the ’90s:


The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Helen Mirren now:


Jackson Lee / Getty Images

18.

George Clooney in the ’90s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

George Clooney now:


Jackson Lee / Getty Images

19.

Nicole Kidman in the ’90s:


Terry Mcginnis / WireImage / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman now:


Barcroft Media / Getty Images

20.

Tom Cruise in the ’90s:


David Mcgough / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Tom Cruise now:


Barcroft Media / Getty Images

21.

Brad Pitt in the ’90s:


Frank Trapper / Getty Images

22.

Tom Hanks in the ’90s:


The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Tom Hanks now:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

23.

Jennifer Aniston in the ’90s:


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston now:


Abc / ABC via Getty Images

24.

Jamie Lee Curtis in the ’90s:


Pool Arnal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis today:


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

Oprah now:


Getty Images / Getty Images for Global Citizen

26.

Laura Dern in the ’90s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Laura Dern now:


Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

27.

Britney Spears in the ’90s:


Brenda Chase / Getty Images

28.

Jessica Simpson in the ’90s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

29.

Christina Aguilera in the ’90s:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

30.

Freddie Prinze Jr. in the ’90s:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

31.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar now:


Handout / Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

32.

Ryan Reynolds in the ’90s:


Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds now:


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

33.

Ashton Kutcher in the ’90s:


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher now:


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

34.

Angelina Jolie in the ’90s:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie now:


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

35.

The Sprouse twins in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The Sprouse Twins now:


George Pimentel / Getty Images

36.

Reese Witherspoon in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon now:


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

37.

Naomi Campbell in the ’90s:


Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell now:


David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen

Madonna now:


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

39.

Danny DeVito in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Danny DeVito now:


Ves 2021 / via Getty Images

40.

Macaulay Culkin in the ’90s:


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin now:


Erik Voake / Getty Images for Adult Swim

41.

Celine Dion in the ’90s:


Images Press / Getty Images

Celine Dion now:


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

42.

Mariah Carey in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Mariah Carey now:


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

43.

Janet Jackson in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Janet Jackson now:


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

44.

Sarah Jessica Parker in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker now:


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

45.

Ben Affleck in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Ben Affleck now:


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

46.

Jennifer Lopez in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez now:


Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

47.

Julianne Moore in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Julianne Moore now:


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

48.

Lucy Liu in the ’90s:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Lucy Liu now:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tory Burch

49.

Nicolas Cage in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Nicolas Cage now:


Hollywood To You / GC Images / Getty Images

50.

Diane Keaton in the ’90s:


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Diane Keaton now:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

51.

Beyoncé in the ’90s:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Beyoncé now:


Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

52.

Mandy Moore in the ’90s:


Scott Harrison / Getty Images

53.

Ricky Martin in the ’90s:


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Ricky Martin now:


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

54.

Samuel L. Jackson in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson now:


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Roadside Attractions

55.

Uma Thurman in the ’90s:


Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

56.

Harrison Ford in the ’90s:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Harrison Ford now:


Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images

57.

Keanu Reeves in the ’90s:


Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Keanu Reeves now:


Poshine / GC Images / Getty Images

58.

Morgan Freeman in the ’90s:


Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

Morgan Freeman now:


Getty Images / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

59.

Bruce Willis in the ’90s:

Bruce Willis now:


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

60.

John Travolta in the ’90s:


Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

John Travolta now:


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for G’Day USA

61.

Sandra Bullock in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sandra Bullock now:


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

62.

And lastly, Paul Rudd in the ’90s:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

