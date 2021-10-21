62 Then And Now Pictures Of Celebrities In The 90s

It’s also funny because 90% of these looks are *in* today.
2.
Halle Berry in the ’90s:
Halle Berry today:
3.
Dolly Parton in the ’90s:
4.
Lisa Bonet in the ’90s:
5.
Jeff Goldblum in the ’90s:
Jeff Goldblum now:
6.
Denzel Washington in the ’90s:
Denzel Washington now:
7.
Ellen in the ’90s:
8.
Alec Baldwin in the ’90s:
9.
Prince William in the ’90s:
Prince William now:
10.
Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s:
11.
Drew Barrymore in the ’90s:
Drew Barrymore today:
12.
Meryl Streep in the ’90s:
Meryl Streep now:
13.
Eugene Levy in the ’90s:
14.
Catherine O’Hara in the ’90s:
15.
Whoopi Goldberg in the ’90s:
Whoopi Goldberg now:
16.
Rob Lowe in the ’90s:
17.
Helen Mirren in the ’90s:
Helen Mirren now:
18.
George Clooney in the ’90s:
George Clooney now:
19.
Nicole Kidman in the ’90s:
Nicole Kidman now:
20.
Tom Cruise in the ’90s:
Tom Cruise now:
21.
Brad Pitt in the ’90s:
22.
Tom Hanks in the ’90s:
Tom Hanks now:
23.
Jennifer Aniston in the ’90s:
Jennifer Aniston now:
24.
Jamie Lee Curtis in the ’90s:
Jamie Lee Curtis today:
Oprah now:
26.
Laura Dern in the ’90s:
Laura Dern now:
27.
Britney Spears in the ’90s:
28.
Jessica Simpson in the ’90s:
29.
Christina Aguilera in the ’90s:
30.
Freddie Prinze Jr. in the ’90s:
31.
Sarah Michelle Gellar in the ’90s:
Sarah Michelle Gellar now:
32.
Ryan Reynolds in the ’90s:
Ryan Reynolds now:
33.
Ashton Kutcher in the ’90s:
Ashton Kutcher now:
34.
Angelina Jolie in the ’90s:
Angelina Jolie now:
35.
The Sprouse twins in the ’90s:
The Sprouse Twins now:
36.
Reese Witherspoon in the ’90s:
Reese Witherspoon now:
37.
Naomi Campbell in the ’90s:
Naomi Campbell now:
Madonna now:
39.
Danny DeVito in the ’90s:
Danny DeVito now:
40.
Macaulay Culkin in the ’90s:
Macaulay Culkin now:
41.
Celine Dion in the ’90s:
Celine Dion now:
42.
Mariah Carey in the ’90s:
Mariah Carey now:
43.
Janet Jackson in the ’90s:
Janet Jackson now:
44.
Sarah Jessica Parker in the ’90s:
Sarah Jessica Parker now:
45.
Ben Affleck in the ’90s:
Ben Affleck now:
46.
Jennifer Lopez in the ’90s:
Jennifer Lopez now:
47.
Julianne Moore in the ’90s:
Julianne Moore now:
48.
Lucy Liu in the ’90s:
Lucy Liu now:
49.
Nicolas Cage in the ’90s:
Nicolas Cage now:
50.
Diane Keaton in the ’90s:
Diane Keaton now:
51.
Beyoncé in the ’90s:
Beyoncé now:
52.
Mandy Moore in the ’90s:
53.
Ricky Martin in the ’90s:
Ricky Martin now:
54.
Samuel L. Jackson in the ’90s:
Samuel L. Jackson now:
55.
Uma Thurman in the ’90s:
56.
Harrison Ford in the ’90s:
Harrison Ford now:
57.
Keanu Reeves in the ’90s:
Keanu Reeves now:
58.
Morgan Freeman in the ’90s:
Morgan Freeman now:
59.
Bruce Willis in the ’90s:
Bruce Willis now:
60.
John Travolta in the ’90s:
John Travolta now:
61.
Sandra Bullock in the ’90s:
Sandra Bullock now:
62.
And lastly, Paul Rudd in the ’90s:
