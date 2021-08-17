62 Of The Best And Worst Wax Figures

Bradly Lamb
I’m equally surprised at how good (and bad) these are!

For some reason, I have an interest in celeb wax figures and I’ve recently shared a few that are totally amazing and a few that are… not as great. Now, I’ve decided to share the ones that I consider the biggest wins and biggest fails in wax figure history.


*Not all of these are from Madame Tussauds.

1.

Here’s a photo of the glamourous UK girl group, Little Mix:

And here’s their on-point wax figure:


Aaron Chown / Getty Images

Their wax figures were inspired by their music video for “Bounce Back,” and they’re absolutely perfect! They even made sure to include Jesy after her 2020 departure. Shout out to whoever designed these wax figures because they did an incredible job!!! 

2.

Here’s a picture of the legendary modal, Naomi Campbell walking the runway at Fashion for Relief in 2011:

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Barry King / WireImage

I’ve talked about this before, but I actually don’t think I’ll ever get over how bad it is. This wax figure would sadly not make it to the final round of America’s Next Top Model.

3.

Here’s a picture of Khloé Kardashian looking as amazing as ever at her Good American launch event in 2016:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And here’s her radiant wax figure:


Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

This wax figure is so good it looks as if she had a twin we didn’t know about! I mean, they nailed every detail, even down to the iconic flower wall. This deserves major props!

4.

Here’s a photo of Prince William on his wedding day:


Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Looking at his wax figure makes me royally mad at how bad it looks. Can I tell who it is? Sure…kinda. But it gives off more Purge vibes than royalty, you know? 

5.

Here’s a photo of Beyoncé looking fierce at Coachella:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

And here’s her on-point wax figure:


Kirsty O’connor – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Okay, ladies, they finally got in formation! Beyoncé’s wax figures have usually been a huge miss, but this Coachella-inspired replica definitely makes up for all the other ones.

6.

Here’s a picture of Lady Gaga rocking one of the most memorable and iconic fashion looks of the 2010s:


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


@MikeSington/ @KevinYounge/ Twitter / Via Twitter: @MikeSington

I don’t think I need to say much as to why I count this as a fail.

7.

Here’s a picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas looking stunning (as usual):


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for UNICEF USA

And here’s a picture of her radiant wax figure (with her beside it looking just as gorg):


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York / Getty Images

She’s beautiful. The wax figure is beautiful. Job well done!

8.

Here’s a picture of Miley Cyrus during her Bangerz tour in 2014:


Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


John Phillips / Getty Images

Okay, so, I can tell who this is because this Miley era was just too iconic to forget, but there’s just something about the face that is throwing me off. 

9.

Here’s a picture of Rihanna in 2013 on her Diamonds world tour:

And here’s her incredible wax figure:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images

There sadly aren’t many Rihanna wax figures that pass the test, but I’d like to consider this one as a major win in the Rihanna replica catalog. Inspired by one of her iconic Diamonds world tour costumes, this wax figure comes so close to perfect!

10.

Here’s a picture of Robert Pattinson at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 in 2011:


Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:


Paul Morigi / WireImage / Getty Images

Okay, so the thing about this wax figure is that, yes, I can guess who it is because I’m familiar with Robert, but the thing that makes a wax figure great is not being able to tell it’s wax. You can totally tell this is wax, mainly because it’s just as shiny as vampire Edward from the actual Twilight movies. 

11.

Here’s a picture of Jason Derulo:


Randy Holmes / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

And here’s a picture of him doing his iconic stance alongside his wax figure:


Rachel Murray / Getty Images

If Jason Derulo ever needed someone to play his twin brother in a music video (or even a TikTok), he can surely use his wax figure! Mmmm, whatcha say, guys? It’s pretty spot-on, right??

12.

Here’s a photo of Oprah rocking a bright smile and an even brighter pink dress:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

And here’s Oprah’s — not even close — wax figure:


Paul Morigi / WireImage / Getty Images

IDK if it’s the party hat or the angle, but this Oprah wax figure is just not serving what IRL Oprah would serve! They definitely wouldn’t be getting a car for this…maybe an Uber gift card.

13.

Here’s a picture of Vin Diesel at the 2020 “Bloodshot” premiere:


Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

And here’s his awesome wax figure:


Tristar Media / Getty Images

They truly nailed this wax figure! I can’t stop staring at it because of how real it looks! 

14.

Here’s a photo of One Direction looking handsome at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

And here are their — not even close — wax figures:


Handout / Getty Images

One Direction has a trillion things that make them beautiful, but sadly, these wax figures aren’t among them. Sure, it looks like them…from far away, but “is it good” is the crucial question.👀  

15.

Here’s a photo of Jane Lynch:


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

And here’s her and her on-point wax figure:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This wax figure based on her Glee character, Sue Sylvester, could easily be the Cheerios substitute coach for those days Sue doesn’t feel like coming into work. Extra points for giving the wax figure a Sue Sylvester classic accessory — the megaphone. 

16.

Here’s a picture of Taylor Swift rocking out at Z100’s 2009 Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of her and her — not even close — wax figure:


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The hair color, hairstyle, and lack of a red lip are all reasons why this isn’t a win. The only reason it didn’t get an F is because they nailed the dress. They have since upgraded her wax figure, and it’s spot-on, but more on that below! 

17.

Here’s another amazing photo of Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards:


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

And here’s the new, on-point wax figure they made of her:


Kirsty O’connor – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

For a second, I truly couldn’t tell if this was real or not LOL. This wax figure gets major props in my book. Brava! 

18.

Here’s a picture of Zac Efron rocking his classic High School Musical–era hair:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:


Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

If it weren’t for the basketball and the bright, fiery red East High uniform, then there would be no way I would be able to tell that this was Zac Efron. Bet on it; this isn’t going in the “on-point” pile.

19.

Here’s a picture of Pharrell Williams at the 2014 Grammys:

And here’s him and his on-point wax figure:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images

They are missing his signature hat, but seeing how well they did makes me very happy. Clap along if you feel like this wax figure is fantastic!

20.

Here’s a picture of Justin Bieber in 2012:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

Would I be able to tell if it were him if I saw it in person? Mmmm, maybe. But does that mean it’s great? Mmmm, no. But hey, I will give them credit for kinda nailing the iconic 2012 Bieber hairstyle!

21.

Here’s a picture of the iconic Dua Lipa at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for dcp

And here’s her stunning wax figure:


Tristar Media / Getty Images

This wax figure shines just as bright as the real Dua Lipa does! 

22.

Here’s a picture of Miley Cyrus circa 2009:


Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

And here’s a picture of her — not even close — wax figure:


Fotonoticias / Getty Images

For some reason, this Miley Cyrus wax figure kinda scares me, NGL. Kind of getting more Chucky vibes than Miley vibes, you know? The pose is absolutely spot-on, though, so I’m not totally mad at this. 

23.

Here’s a picture of Snoop Dogg rocking a classic Snoop Dogg look:


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s him and his on-point wax figure:


Jacob Andrzejczak / Getty Images

This wax figure definitely deserves a B+, which in my book is still on point! 

24.

Here’s a phenomenal picture of the legend, David Beckham:


Matthew Lewis / Getty Images

And here’s his not as phenomenal, not even close, wax figure:


Str / AFP via Getty Images

Yeah, IDK who this is supposed to be, but it can’t be David Beckham. 

25.

Here’s a picture of Demi Lovato performing at their 2014 world tour:

And here is their basically perfect wax figure:


Rachel Murray / Getty Images

This wax figure was Demi’s 23rd birthday gift, and I’m so glad they nailed it, or else that would’ve been an awful gift.

26.

Here’s a picture of Joe Jonas at the premiere of Camp Rock in 2008:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

And here’s Joe’s — not even close — wax figure:


Jeff Snyder / FilmMagic / Getty Images

If I didn’t see this wax figure paired with two other guys singing and playing instruments, I would probably have no clue this was supposed to be Joe Jonas. 

27.

Here’s a picture of Kylie Jenner looking amazing at the 2016 MET Gala:


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

And here’s her super-realistic wax figure:


Vivien Killilea

Her wax figure was so accurate that she managed to fool her entire family into thinking it was really her. It definitely could’ve fooled me as the sixth KarJenner sister. 10/10! 

28.

Here’s a picture of Ariana Grande during her ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert in 2017:

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


BreatheHeavy/ Facebook / Via Facebook: breatheheavycom / Via Facebook: breatheheavycom

For some reason, it seems as if all of Ariana Grande’s wax figures have always missed the mark (up until her most recent 2021 one that looks soooo real, but more on that in just a sec), and this one is no exception. Honestly, some of the Ariana look-a-likes look more like her than this wax figure.

29.

Here’s a picture of Ariana Grande looking extra glamorous in 2 Chainz “Rule The World” music video:

And here’s her incredible wax figure:


Madame Tussauds/ Twitter

Although all of Ariana’s previous wax figures have pretty much been a fail, this newest one is the most accurate I’ve ever seen! They finally got it right! 

30.

Here’s a picture of Daniel Radcliffe in 2007 at the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix wand ceremony:

And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Given that this wax figure is supposed to be inspired by his 2006/2007 Harry Potter era, it just looks wayyyy older than how Daniel did IRL during those years. 

31.

Here’s a picture of Lorde performing at Silo Park in 2014:


Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

And here’s her incredible wax figure:


Chelsea Lauren

This wax figure definitely gets a green light for being so well done! 

32.

Here’s a picture of Brad Pitt at the UK premiere of Allied in 2016:


Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:


Isa Foltin / Getty Images

This wax figure gives off more Robert Pattinson in Twilight vibes than actual Brad Pitt vibes. IDK who this is, but it can’t be Brad Pitt.

33.

Here’s a picture of Ryan Gosling at the 67th annual Cannes Film Festival:


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

And here’s his stellar wax figure:


Fred Duval / FilmMagic

This is probably one of my favorites as far as wax figures go. It’s just so perfect, how could I not count this as a win?!

34.

Here’s a stunning picture of Adele performing at The Palace of Auburn Hills in 2016:


Scott Legato / Getty Images

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

There are other Adele wax figures (like the Madame Tussauds one that is amazing), but this one has to be the furthest from Adele that I’ve seen. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t see her AT ALL when I look at this wax figure. 

35.

Here’s a picture of Zendaya looking as fabulous as ever at the 2015 American Music Awards:

And here’s Zendaya standing with her super on-point wax figures:


Steve Jennings / WireImage

Okay, I know I’ve said other wax figures were probably my favorite (See number 33), but Zendaya’s wax figures actually might take first place when it comes to amazing wax figures. They’re soooo well done and could even be used as a sit-in for her next big role because of how real they look. 

36.

Here’s a picture of Selena Gomez performing during her Stars Dance tour in 2013:


Nigel Waldron / Getty Images

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Anita Bugge / WireImage

This just doesn’t look enough like Selena to be counted as a win. I’m not even confident that I would be able to tell it’s her if I hadn’t specifically typed “Selena Gomez wax figure” in my Google search bar.

37.

Here’s a picture of Taylor Lautner at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2:

And here’s his wax figure that looks just as amazing as he does:


Luca Teuchmann / Getty Images

The people that created this wax figure must’ve been #TeamJacob cause they clearly put extra time and love into making this and it’s greatly appreciated. 

38.

Here’s a picture of Nicki Minaj in her culture-changing music video for “Anaconda”:


Young Money/Cash Money/ Republic

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Tristar Media / Getty Images

This wax figure has so many issues that I don’t even know where to begin. Not only is her skin color off (despite the “Anaconda” video having darker lighting, it still isn’t correct), but this wax figure just looks nothing like her. At least they got the tattoo right, I guess.

39.

Here’s a picture of Dwayne Johnson showing off his stellar smile at the 2018 premiere for Rampage:


Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here’s Dwayne with his ~rocking~ wax figure:


Madame Tussauds / Via madametussauds.com

The wax figure is wearing the grey suit, just in case, you couldn’t tell! 

40.

Here’s a stunning picture of Jennifer Lopez:


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Cindy Ord

This wax figure wouldn’t even be able to resemble Jenny from the block if it wanted to. Please let me know if it’s just me, or does this look nothing like queen JLo?

41.

Here’s a picture of Zac Efron in a Baywatch promotion:


Frank Masi / Getty Images

And here’s his ab-tastic wax figure:


Rachel Murray

This wax figure could easily pass as another member of the Baywatch squad. I’m still amazed they got everything right, down to the very last ab. 

42.

Here’s a picture of Robert Downey Jr. at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards:

And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:


Barry King / WireImage

When I said some of these are scary in a bad way, this is exactly what I was referring to. 

43.

Here’s a picture of Mike Tyson at the premiere of Resurrecting the Champ in 2007:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And here’s his super-realistic wax figure:


Isaac Brekken

This wax figure gets a 10/10 in every aspect! 

44.

Here’s a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2010 FIFA World Cup:


Alex Livesey – Fifa / FIFA via Getty Images

And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:


Samir Hussein / Getty Images

I’m not going to count this as a complete fail because I can see it, but there is just something that is throwing me off. 

45.

Here’s a picture of the handsome singer, Ricky Martin:

And here’s him and his incredibly accurate wax figure:


Gabe Ginsberg

His wax figure could totally pass as his twin! That’s just how good it is. 

46.

Here’s a picture of Meryl Streep wearing a gorgeous gold dress at the 84th annual Academy Awards:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Vivien Killilea

Okay, I don’t wanna consider this as “not even close” completely because I think mostly everyone can tell who this is. But, some of the more minute details are throwing me off. Like why is the neck so long and why do the eyebrows arch that way?

47.

Here’s a picture of Zoë Saldana at the 87th annual Academy Awards in 2015:


Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here’s her amazing wax figure:


Axelle / FilmMagic

This wax figure was clearly inspired by her 2015 Academy Awards look, and I’d say they nailed it. It’s equally as stunning as the real Zoë!

48.

Here’s a picture of Beyoncé in her iconic “Crazy in Love” music video:

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic

This wax figure gets a D- when it comes to accuracy. The only reason this wax figure didn’t get an F is that the outfit is actually spot-on. From the hair color, skin tone, and her stance (which she only did in the “Single Ladies” video, but everyone thinks it’s her signature), nothing about this is accurate. Many fans have said it looks more like Shakira, Uma Thurman, and Mariah Carey. 

49.

Here’s a picture of Pitbull at Daniel E Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade For Puerto Rico in 2017:


Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

And here’s his astounding wax figure:


Handout / Getty Images

This wax figure gives you everything it’s supposed to give and more! From the stance to his iconic smize, they totally nailed this! 

50.

Here’s a picture of Nicole Kidman looking as flawless as always:


Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Fotonoticias / Getty Images

Similar to Meryl (see number 46), most people would probably be able to tell who it is, but it just looks super waxy. And you’re probably thinking “Well duh! It’s a wax figure!” But, a lot of the best ones look more realistic and less wax-like which makes them a success. This is just okay. 

51.

Here’s a picture of Kate Winslet at the 2011 Emmy Awards:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And here’s her stunningly accurate wax figure:


Rebecca Naden – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

This is probably one of the most accurate and realistic ones I’ve seen yet, and at this point, I’ve looked at hundreds of wax figures. So props to them! 

52.

Here’s a picture of beautiful Kim Kardashian rocking a gorgeous hot pink dress:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic

Her wax figure definitely forgot to add some KKW bronzer to her makeup routine. At least they got her hair right!

53.

Here’s a picture of One Direction performing on NBC’s “Today” show in 2012:


Debra L Rothenberg / FilmMagic

And here’s their super-lifelike wax figures:


Handout / Getty Images

They nailed everything from the hair to their iconic Up All Night tour outfits! Still heartbroken that I never got to see these wax figures in person.

54.

Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards:


Kevork Djansezian / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:


Barry King / WireImage

I don’t want to give this a complete fail because I can kinda sorta see it (if I squint), and it’s slightly headed in the right direction, but they didn’t quite get there. I can’t even pinpoint exactly what’s wrong with this, but I just know it’s wrong. 

55.

Here’s a picture of actor Jon Hamm at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage

And here’s his incredible wax figure:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Embarrassingly enough, it took me a looooong minute to tell which was the wax figure and which was actually him and that’s a true sign that a wax figure is SPOT-ON! 

56.

Here’s a picture of Ben Affleck at the Netflix world premiere of Triple Frontier in 2019:


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Netflix

And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:


Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

This wax figure at the Dreamland Wax Museum couldn’t even pass as a stunt double. I kinda see more Ryan Reynolds than Ben Affleck, TBH. Maybe it’s just me, but I just don’t see it. 

57.

Here’s a picture of Luke Bryan performing:


Rick Diamond / Getty Images

And here’s his amazing wax figure:


Craig Barritt / Getty Images

This is one of those wax figures I’d be nervous to go up to because I would wonder if it’s actually Luke pretending to be a wax figure. That’s how real it looks. 

58.

Here’s a picture of Jennifer Aniston at the PEOPLE Magazine Awards in 2014:

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Kris Connor / Getty Images

Again, I don’t want to count this as a complete fail, but at this point in the “rating wax figure” game, we gotta look at every tiny detail. I can totally tell that this is supposed to be Jennifer Aniston, but it also kinda looks like Celine Dion. It’s not BAD but it’s also not a win. 

59.

Here’s a picture of Stephen Curry during the 2017 NBA Finals:

And here’s his awesome wax figure:


Beck Diefenbach / Getty Images

This wax figure is missing that iconic Curry smile, but I’ll still count it as a knockout!

60.

Here’s a picture of the beautiful Christina Aguilera at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards:


Peter Kramer / Getty Images

And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:


Jason Kempin / FilmMagic

Time to sound like a broken record here, but even if I can kinda tell who it’s supposed to be doesn’t automatically mean it’s GREAT, you know?

61.

Here’s a picture of Scarlett Johansson at the Under the Skin premiere in 2013:

And here’s her fantastic wax figure:


Cindy Ord / Getty Images

I definitely did a double-take (more like a quadruple take) to see if this was a wax figure or the real ScarJo. 

62.

And finally, here’s a picture of Mel Gibson at the Apocalypto Mexico City premiere:


Victor Chavez / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Mel’s — not even close — wax figure:


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

It’s just a no from me. A hard no. 

So there you have it, folks. Were the good ones totally accurate and the bad ones wayyyyy off? Or were they better than I thought? Let me know in the comments below!

