62 Of The Best And Worst Wax Figures

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
I’m equally surprised at how good (and bad) these are!
For some reason, I have an interest in celeb wax figures and I’ve recently shared a few that are totally amazing and a few that are… not as great. Now, I’ve decided to share the ones that I consider the biggest wins and biggest fails in wax figure history.
1.
Here’s a photo of the glamourous UK girl group, Little Mix:
And here’s their on-point wax figure:
2.
Here’s a picture of the legendary modal, Naomi Campbell walking the runway at Fashion for Relief in 2011:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
3.
Here’s a picture of Khloé Kardashian looking as amazing as ever at her Good American launch event in 2016:
And here’s her radiant wax figure:
4.
Here’s a photo of Prince William on his wedding day:
And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:
5.
Here’s a photo of Beyoncé looking fierce at Coachella:
And here’s her on-point wax figure:
6.
Here’s a picture of Lady Gaga rocking one of the most memorable and iconic fashion looks of the 2010s:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
7.
Here’s a picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas looking stunning (as usual):
And here’s a picture of her radiant wax figure (with her beside it looking just as gorg):
8.
Here’s a picture of Miley Cyrus during her Bangerz tour in 2014:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
9.
Here’s a picture of Rihanna in 2013 on her Diamonds world tour:
And here’s her incredible wax figure:
10.
Here’s a picture of Robert Pattinson at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 in 2011:
And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:
11.
Here’s a picture of Jason Derulo:
And here’s a picture of him doing his iconic stance alongside his wax figure:
12.
Here’s a photo of Oprah rocking a bright smile and an even brighter pink dress:
And here’s Oprah’s — not even close — wax figure:
13.
Here’s a picture of Vin Diesel at the 2020 “Bloodshot” premiere:
And here’s his awesome wax figure:
14.
Here’s a photo of One Direction looking handsome at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards:
And here are their — not even close — wax figures:
15.
Here’s a photo of Jane Lynch:
And here’s her and her on-point wax figure:
16.
Here’s a picture of Taylor Swift rocking out at Z100’s 2009 Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden:
And here’s a picture of her and her — not even close — wax figure:
17.
Here’s another amazing photo of Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards:
And here’s the new, on-point wax figure they made of her:
18.
Here’s a picture of Zac Efron rocking his classic High School Musical–era hair:
And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:
19.
Here’s a picture of Pharrell Williams at the 2014 Grammys:
And here’s him and his on-point wax figure:
20.
Here’s a picture of Justin Bieber in 2012:
And here’s a picture of his — not even close — wax figure:
21.
Here’s a picture of the iconic Dua Lipa at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards red carpet:
And here’s her stunning wax figure:
22.
Here’s a picture of Miley Cyrus circa 2009:
And here’s a picture of her — not even close — wax figure:
23.
Here’s a picture of Snoop Dogg rocking a classic Snoop Dogg look:
And here’s him and his on-point wax figure:
24.
Here’s a phenomenal picture of the legend, David Beckham:
And here’s his not as phenomenal, not even close, wax figure:
25.
Here’s a picture of Demi Lovato performing at their 2014 world tour:
And here is their basically perfect wax figure:
26.
Here’s a picture of Joe Jonas at the premiere of Camp Rock in 2008:
And here’s Joe’s — not even close — wax figure:
27.
Here’s a picture of Kylie Jenner looking amazing at the 2016 MET Gala:
And here’s her super-realistic wax figure:
28.
Here’s a picture of Ariana Grande during her ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert in 2017:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
29.
Here’s a picture of Ariana Grande looking extra glamorous in 2 Chainz “Rule The World” music video:
And here’s her incredible wax figure:
30.
Here’s a picture of Daniel Radcliffe in 2007 at the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix wand ceremony:
And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:
31.
Here’s a picture of Lorde performing at Silo Park in 2014:
And here’s her incredible wax figure:
32.
Here’s a picture of Brad Pitt at the UK premiere of Allied in 2016:
And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:
33.
Here’s a picture of Ryan Gosling at the 67th annual Cannes Film Festival:
And here’s his stellar wax figure:
34.
Here’s a stunning picture of Adele performing at The Palace of Auburn Hills in 2016:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
35.
Here’s a picture of Zendaya looking as fabulous as ever at the 2015 American Music Awards:
And here’s Zendaya standing with her super on-point wax figures:
36.
Here’s a picture of Selena Gomez performing during her Stars Dance tour in 2013:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
37.
Here’s a picture of Taylor Lautner at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2:
And here’s his wax figure that looks just as amazing as he does:
38.
Here’s a picture of Nicki Minaj in her culture-changing music video for “Anaconda”:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
39.
Here’s a picture of Dwayne Johnson showing off his stellar smile at the 2018 premiere for Rampage:
And here’s Dwayne with his ~rocking~ wax figure:
40.
Here’s a stunning picture of Jennifer Lopez:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
41.
Here’s a picture of Zac Efron in a Baywatch promotion:
And here’s his ab-tastic wax figure:
42.
Here’s a picture of Robert Downey Jr. at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards:
And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:
43.
Here’s a picture of Mike Tyson at the premiere of Resurrecting the Champ in 2007:
And here’s his super-realistic wax figure:
44.
Here’s a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2010 FIFA World Cup:
And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:
45.
Here’s a picture of the handsome singer, Ricky Martin:
And here’s him and his incredibly accurate wax figure:
46.
Here’s a picture of Meryl Streep wearing a gorgeous gold dress at the 84th annual Academy Awards:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
47.
Here’s a picture of Zoë Saldana at the 87th annual Academy Awards in 2015:
And here’s her amazing wax figure:
48.
Here’s a picture of Beyoncé in her iconic “Crazy in Love” music video:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
49.
Here’s a picture of Pitbull at Daniel E Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade For Puerto Rico in 2017:
And here’s his astounding wax figure:
50.
Here’s a picture of Nicole Kidman looking as flawless as always:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
51.
Here’s a picture of Kate Winslet at the 2011 Emmy Awards:
And here’s her stunningly accurate wax figure:
52.
Here’s a picture of beautiful Kim Kardashian rocking a gorgeous hot pink dress:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
53.
Here’s a picture of One Direction performing on NBC’s “Today” show in 2012:
And here’s their super-lifelike wax figures:
54.
Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards:
And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:
55.
Here’s a picture of actor Jon Hamm at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards:
And here’s his incredible wax figure:
56.
Here’s a picture of Ben Affleck at the Netflix world premiere of Triple Frontier in 2019:
And here’s his — not even close — wax figure:
57.
Here’s a picture of Luke Bryan performing:
And here’s his amazing wax figure:
58.
Here’s a picture of Jennifer Aniston at the PEOPLE Magazine Awards in 2014:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
59.
Here’s a picture of Stephen Curry during the 2017 NBA Finals:
And here’s his awesome wax figure:
60.
Here’s a picture of the beautiful Christina Aguilera at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards:
And here’s her — not even close — wax figure:
61.
Here’s a picture of Scarlett Johansson at the Under the Skin premiere in 2013:
And here’s her fantastic wax figure:
62.
And finally, here’s a picture of Mel Gibson at the Apocalypto Mexico City premiere:
And here’s Mel’s — not even close — wax figure:
So there you have it, folks. Were the good ones totally accurate and the bad ones wayyyyy off? Or were they better than I thought? Let me know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!