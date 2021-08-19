62% of Robinhood’s Q2 crypto revenue was from Dogecoin trading By Cointelegraph

Popular retail trading app, Robinhood (NASDAQ:), has revealed crypto trading surged in popularity on the platform and now represents 41% of its revenue.

According to its second-quarter financial results published Aug. 18, the firm generated $233 million from crypto trading services for the quarter, up from $5 million for the entirety of 2020. More than 60% of funded Robinhood accounts traded digital assets during Q2 2021.