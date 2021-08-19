62% of Robinhood’s Q2 crypto revenue was from Dogecoin trading By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Popular retail trading app, Robinhood (NASDAQ:), has revealed crypto trading surged in popularity on the platform and now represents 41% of its revenue.
According to its second-quarter financial results published Aug. 18, the firm generated $233 million from crypto trading services for the quarter, up from $5 million for the entirety of 2020. More than 60% of funded Robinhood accounts traded digital assets during Q2 2021.
