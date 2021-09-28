62% of institutions to start investing in crypto within a year: Survey By Cointelegraph

Institutional investors are increasingly looking to move into cryptocurrency investment to grow their revenues in the long term, a new survey revealed.
As many as 62% of global institutional investors with zero exposure to cryptocurrencies like (BTC) said they expect to invest in these for the first time within the next year in a new survey by European investment manager Nickel Digital Asset Management.
