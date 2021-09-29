Home Entertainment 60 Celebs Turning 30, 40, 50 In 2021

60 Celebs Turning 30, 40, 50 In 2021

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

The fact that Ricky Martin’s turning 50 makes me feel ANCIENT.

Shailene Woodley


Jason Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

When she’s turning 30: Nov. 15.


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Tyler Posey


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

When he’s turning 30: Oct. 18.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Emma Roberts


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

When she turned 30: Feb. 19.


John Shearer / Getty Images

Travis Scott


Jason Merritt / BET / Getty Images for BET

When he turned 30: April 30.


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Bonnie Wright


Thos Robinson / Getty Images

When she turned 30: Feb. 17.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson


Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage / Getty Images

When he’s turning 30: Dec. 24.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

When he turned 30: Jan. 4.


Frazer Harrison / FilmMagic / Getty Images

AJ Michalka of Aly & AJ


Lee Celano / WireImage / Getty Images

When she turned 30: April 10.


Shannon Finney / Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield


Mike Pont / FilmMagic / Getty Images

When he turned 30: Aug. 12.


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Chloe Bridges


Jesse Grant / WireImage / Getty Images

When she’s turning 30: Dec. 27


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Britney Spears


L. Busacca / WireImage / Getty Images

When she’s turning 40: Dec. 2


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Chris Evans


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

When he turned 40: June 13.


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Serena Williams


Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

When she’s turning 40: Sept. 26.


Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Chad Michael Murray


Frank Trapper / Corbis / Getty Images

When he turned 40: Aug. 24.


Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Beyoncé


Fred Duval / FilmMagic / Getty Images

When she turned 40: Sept. 4.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alicia Keys


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

When she turned 40: Jan. 25.


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Joseph Gordon-Levitt


ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images

When he turned 40: Feb. 17.


Pier Marco Tacca / Getty Images

Jessica Alba


Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

When she turned 40: April 28.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

Elijah Wood


Ron Galella / Getty Images

When he turned 40: Jan. 28.


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

When she turned 40: Sept. 12.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Winona Ryder


Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

When she’s turning 50: Oct. 29.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Missy Elliott


Mick Hutson / Redferns / Getty Images

When she turned 50: July 1.


Chance Yeh / WireImage / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg


Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

When he’s turning 50: Oct. 20.


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Jared Leto


ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content / Getty Images

When he’s turning 50: Dec. 26.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

When she turned 50: Jan. 15.

Mark Wahlberg


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

When he turned 50: June 5.


Gp / GC Images / Getty Images

Amy Poehler


Carmen Valdes / Ron Galella Collection / Getty Images

When she turned 50: Sept. 16.


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Ricky Martin


Brian Rasic / Getty Images

When he’s turning 50: Dec. 24.


Telemundo / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith


Eric Robert / Sygma / Getty Images

When she turned 50: Sept. 18.


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

And Justin Theroux


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

When he turned 50: Aug. 10.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Hollywood Foreign Press Association / Getty

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©