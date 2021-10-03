6 Questions for Lisa N. Edwards of Getting Started In Crypto By Cointelegraph

This week, our 6 Questions go to Lisa N. Edwards, a cryptocurrency trading specialist who runs and co-owns Getting Started In Crypto.
Lisa is an Elliott Wave specialist trader with 20-plus years of experience in traditional stocks and commodities, now exclusively trading cryptocurrency. She runs and co-owns Getting Started In Crypto, Thousand To Millions and The Moon Mag with Josh Taylor. Lisa is widely experienced, with previous business ventures including Satoshi Sisters, Trading Places VIP, D4.Partners and CoinRunners. Outside of trading, Lisa has a flourishing career in the media and film industries, with a cryptocurrency-themed screenplay titled CoinRunners, which she anticipates will be filmed in late 2021.
