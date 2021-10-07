6 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007 – Hollywood Life

With Daniel Craig finally putting his take on James Bond to rest, fans are excited to know who will be the next actor to take up the 007 moniker, after ‘No Time To Die.’

It’s hard to find a character more iconic than James Bond. After debuting in 1962’s Dr. No (with Sean Connery playing the man himself), James Bond has been one of the most famous characters to grace the silver screen. In the nearly 60 years since 007 hit the big screen, he’s been played by five actors (Sean, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig) across 25 movies. With 2021’s No Time To Die, Daniel Craig has officially called it a day playing 007, giving someone else the opportunity to take on the role.

While nothing official has been announced about who will play Bond next, fans have naturally chimed in with all sorts of discussions about what actors could encapsulate the super spy. There’s also been much discussion about diversifying the role and casting a non-white or non-male actor. Find out about some of the people that might be in the running to be the next 007 here!

Sam Heughan

Outlander actor Sam Heughan, 41, has been floated a possible replacement for Daniel Craig, especially because he actually auditioned to be Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale. He revealed that he’d tried out for the part in a June interview on the podcast Just The Facts With Alex Zane. While even getting to audition to play 007 is an honor, the Island At War star admitted that he felt ill-equipped at the time. “It was an amazing experience and I was completely out of my depth,” he said, via Parade. He also explained that he felt like he’s now the “right age” for the part. “I feel capable enough to do it. I’d love the opportunity to throw my hat in the ring. Definitely,” he said.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba, 49, has long been a fan-favorite to take up the 007 codename, and the star clearly enjoyed stoking the flames. When fans started campaigning for The Wire actor to take on the role in 2014, Idris tweeted that he was happy fans thought he was a good fit. “Isn’t 007 supposed to handsome? Glad you think I’ve got a shot! ” he tweeted. He’s tweeted few more times getting fans on edge, like in 2018, when he shared selfie with the words “My name’s Elba. Idris Elba,” after the famous Bond quote. He also shared an “awks” selfie of him and Daniel Craig at an award show in 2019, clearly having fun with the rumors. While fans might want to see Idris suit up, he shut down the possibility of it happening anytime soon in an October interview with ITV. “No I’m not going to be James Bond,” he said.

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch, 33, has already made history as the first Black woman to take up the 007 codename. Her character Nomi in No Time To Die was revealed to be James Bond’s successor. With Daniel Craig no longer playing James Bond, if the plots from his movies continue, Lashana can surely keep the story going as the all-new 007.

Tom Hiddleston

Another fan favorite to takeover the franchise has been Avengers star Tom Hiddleston, 40. The actor has been rumored to take over the franchise in the past, but a source close to producer Barbara Broccoli told Page Six in 2017 that she didn’t think he was the right fit. “Plus, Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond,” the source said.

Although he may not have been the right fit in 2017, fans have still rode hard for Tom, and he was asked about the rumors again in an April interview with Empire Magazine. “What can I say that you don’t already know?” he said when asked about the speculation, via Independent. “It’s interesting in itself that I’ve suddenly become very aware of what I’m saying, is it not?”

Henry Cavill

After playing icon with Superman, Henry Cavill, 38, has shown interest in taking up the Bond role now that Daniel Craig is finished. “If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further,” he said, via Cinemablend.

Regé-Jean Page

While he’s stayed coy about whether or not he could crop up in season 2 of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page, 31, is yet another name on the tip of Bond-fans tongues! The actor said that it’s both exciting and something of a rite-of-passage for English actors to be rumored to take on 007, although nothing is set. “Ah, the B word. I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that,” he said in April 2021 to Mirror. “I think that’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed.”