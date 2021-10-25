$57 Price Target Could Be Just the Beginning for XPeng By StockNews

© Reuters. $57 Price Target Could Be Just the Beginning for XPeng



Not everybody is enamored with Chinese stocks right now, but investors should consider investing in electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng (XPEV). Here’s why.Let’s be honest. Not every investor loves Chinese companies and stocks right now. Perhaps they saw what happened to ride-hailing giant Didi Global DIDI>, and they’re afraid to take a position in China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker XPeng XPEV> because XPEV stock might also tank.

Yet, let’s not make generalizations here. Granted, the Chinese government has been cracking down on some companies, mainly due to cybersecurity and antitrust concerns.

But then, not every China-based company is in trouble. Moreover, XPEV stock won’t necessarily meet the same fate as DIDI and other Chinese stocks.

