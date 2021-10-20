55 Awkward Early 2000s Fashion Trends

Well, it appears popcorn tops are *in again.*

Vogue is reporting that the crinkly lil’ tops are “poised to make a big comeback.”

In honor of the great popcorn top resurrection, let’s take a look at 55 other trends poised to make a comeback whether you like it or not.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Dazed

1.

Belly button chains with charms on them.


The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Because no belly button was complete without a necklace for their midriff.


The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

2.

Jeans that needed to be laced up from the sides.

3.

Jeans that needed to be laced up in the front.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Reminds me of something The Rock would wear.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

4.

Bandages as an accessory for the cheek.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

As made famous by and also only worn by Nelly.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Jeans under dresses.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Dirty pant cuffs were super *in* back then!


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

6.

Invisible eyebrows.


Dan Steinberg / Getty Images

The eyebrows must be camouflaged to the face.


Dan Steinberg / Getty Images

7.

This type of sunglasses.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

8.

Shirts that were laced up from the front.


David Klein / Getty Images

Creative!


David Klein / Getty Images

9.

Tie-on clothing, in general.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

10.

Also, this crimped hair.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

11.

Extreme, almost magical, low-rise jeans.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

This is witchcraft.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

12.

A Party City fedora.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Ello, me lady!”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

13.

Just, like, not wearing a hat properly.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Patchy leather items sewed up Texas Chainsaw style was super in.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

14.

Shredded turtlenecks.

15.

“Vote For Pedro” shirts.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Quirky!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

16.

Graphic tees from Urban Outfitters.


Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

17.

Graphic tees from somewhere like Spencer’s.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

18.

Anything Ed Hardy.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

19.

Jeans with hip cutouts and a thong string illusion.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

I’m not even sure what the point of this was.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

20.

Distressed bootcut jeans.


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

21.

Very, very long scarves.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

22.

Very large ties.


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Clown couture!


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

23.

Low-rise sweatpants.


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Dangerously low but also comfortable!


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

24.

Shirts with casual drug references.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

An iconic graphic tee and moment in time, TBH.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

25.

Clothes from a high school drama club trunk.


The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

26.

Reflective leather clothing.


Scott Harrison / Getty Images

Good for walking into traffic, I suppose?


Scott Harrison / Getty Images

27.

Ronald McDonald hair.


Rick Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images

28.

Skunk highlights.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

29.

Ski goggles.


Brian Rasic / Getty Images

Just in case a random blizzard happens.


Brian Rasic / Getty Images

30.

Very, very large suits.


Ron Galella Collection via Getty

31.

Jeans with the waistband cut out.


George De Sota / Getty Images

Again, how was clothing even functional back then?


George De Sota / Getty Images

32.

Long denim skirts.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

Sister Wives meets MTV’s The Grind.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

33.

“Designer” facial hair.


Peter Carrette Archive / Getty Images

Heavily sculpted.


Peter Carrette Archive / Getty Images

34.

Devil horn facial hair.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

35.

Extremely short bangs.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Truly *a look.*


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

36.

Feather elbow guards.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

37.

These sunglasses.


Dan Callister / Getty Images

38.

Also, chin nubbin facial hair.


Dan Callister / Getty Images

39.

One exposed thong strap.


Nick Elgar / Getty Images

40.

Two exposed thong straps.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

41.

And a thong that was literally part of the outfit.


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

Like, it’s actually built in.


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

42.

Suits that looked like something your mom would make you wear to a middle school dance.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

43.

Extreme gelled hair.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for American Media, Inc / Getty Images

Spiky!


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for American Media, Inc / Getty images

44.

Shutter shades.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Completely and totally ineffective.


Stephen Lovekin / WireImage / Getty Images

45.

Digital cameras as accessories.


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage for ON 3 PRODUCTIONS / Getty Images

46.

MP3 players as accessories.


Chris Haston / WireImage / Getty Images

47.

Zunes.


Scott Olson / Getty Images

48.

These newsboy caps.


Prakash Singh / AFP via Getty Images

49.

Anything Aaron Paul wore between the years 2001–4.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

50.

This little number:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

51.

And this iconic puffer jacket number:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

52.

And last but not least, anything Ashley Tisdale wore in 2005.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

53.

A classic!


Mike Fanous / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

54.

An icon!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

55.

Truly never forget.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

