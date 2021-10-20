55 Awkward Early 2000s Fashion Trends

Vogue is reporting that the crinkly lil’ tops are “poised to make a big comeback.”
In honor of the great popcorn top resurrection, let’s take a look at 55 other trends poised to make a comeback whether you like it or not.
1.
Belly button chains with charms on them.
Because no belly button was complete without a necklace for their midriff.
2.
Jeans that needed to be laced up from the sides.
3.
Jeans that needed to be laced up in the front.
Reminds me of something The Rock would wear.
4.
Bandages as an accessory for the cheek.
As made famous by and also only worn by Nelly.
5.
Jeans under dresses.
Dirty pant cuffs were super *in* back then!
6.
Invisible eyebrows.
The eyebrows must be camouflaged to the face.
7.
This type of sunglasses.
8.
Shirts that were laced up from the front.
Creative!
9.
Tie-on clothing, in general.
10.
Also, this crimped hair.
11.
Extreme, almost magical, low-rise jeans.
This is witchcraft.
12.
A Party City fedora.
“Ello, me lady!”
13.
Just, like, not wearing a hat properly.
Patchy leather items sewed up Texas Chainsaw style was super in.
14.
Shredded turtlenecks.
15.
“Vote For Pedro” shirts.
Quirky!
16.
Graphic tees from Urban Outfitters.
17.
Graphic tees from somewhere like Spencer’s.
18.
Anything Ed Hardy.
19.
Jeans with hip cutouts and a thong string illusion.
I’m not even sure what the point of this was.
20.
Distressed bootcut jeans.
21.
Very, very long scarves.
22.
Very large ties.
Clown couture!
23.
Low-rise sweatpants.
Dangerously low but also comfortable!
24.
Shirts with casual drug references.
An iconic graphic tee and moment in time, TBH.
25.
Clothes from a high school drama club trunk.
26.
Reflective leather clothing.
Good for walking into traffic, I suppose?
27.
Ronald McDonald hair.
28.
Skunk highlights.
29.
Ski goggles.
Just in case a random blizzard happens.
30.
Very, very large suits.
31.
Jeans with the waistband cut out.
Again, how was clothing even functional back then?
32.
Long denim skirts.
Sister Wives meets MTV’s The Grind.
33.
“Designer” facial hair.
Heavily sculpted.
34.
Devil horn facial hair.
35.
Extremely short bangs.
Truly *a look.*
36.
Feather elbow guards.
37.
These sunglasses.
38.
Also, chin nubbin facial hair.
39.
One exposed thong strap.
40.
Two exposed thong straps.
41.
And a thong that was literally part of the outfit.
Like, it’s actually built in.
42.
Suits that looked like something your mom would make you wear to a middle school dance.
43.
Extreme gelled hair.
Spiky!
44.
Shutter shades.
Completely and totally ineffective.
45.
Digital cameras as accessories.
46.
MP3 players as accessories.
47.
Zunes.
48.
These newsboy caps.
49.
Anything Aaron Paul wore between the years 2001–4.
50.
This little number:
51.
And this iconic puffer jacket number:
52.
And last but not least, anything Ashley Tisdale wore in 2005.
53.
A classic!
54.
An icon!
55.
Truly never forget.
