Home Business 54% of Salvadorans are not familiar with Bitcoin, survey suggests By Cointelegraph

54% of Salvadorans are not familiar with Bitcoin, survey suggests By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
54% of Salvadorans are not familiar with Bitcoin, survey suggests

El Salvador has made global headlines with its president’s controversial introduction of (BTC) as legal tender – a move that has sparked dissent from many local citizens and was met with skepticism by the International Monetary Fund. A new survey suggests that despite these developments, most El Salvadoreans still know little about the veteran cryptocurrency and even less about its smaller-market cap counterparts.

Research conducted by the São Paulo-based agency Sherlock Communications suggests that 54% of Salvadoran respondents chose ‘none’ when asked which cryptocurrency they knew best out of a list of five leading coins.