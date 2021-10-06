$50K Bitcoin is ‘ultimate bear trap,’ says analyst as BTC price struggles for key level By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) may be battling for $50,000, but its latest move could prove to be the “ultimate” tool to make bears pay.

In a tweet on Oct. 5, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital described the most recent BTC price action as the “ultimate bear trap.”

1-week candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Crypto Fear & Greed Index as of Oct. 5. Source: Alternative.me