50 Taylor Swift Jake Gyllenhaal All Too Well Jokes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Taylor really ended Jake when she said, “I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age.”

If you haven’t heard by now, Taylor Swift released a short film for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on Friday, Nov. 12. Swift’s directorial debut is full of beautiful imagery and [new!!!] lyrics seemingly detailing her relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the early 2010s.

And because the internet is the internet, folks immediately came rolling in with hilarious jokes dragging Jake Gyllenhaal to hell and back. So, here are some of the funniest ones so far.

26.

Taylor Swift really wrote at 21years old “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes
I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age” about Jake Gyllenhaal. And now, 10years later, his current girlfriend is 25yo #AllTooWellTenMinuteVersion


Twitter: @apocalypselate

43.

taylor: ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) [Taylor’s Version] [From The Vault]’ &amp; ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’

jake gyllenhaal:


Twitter: @swiftpmore

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR