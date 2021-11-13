50 Disney Stars From The 2000s, And What They Look Like Now

Here’s what Aaron looks like now:

And finally, Aaron Musicant played Lance on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2005–2007.

Here’s what Amy looks like now:

Amy Bruckner played Pim Diffy on Phil of the Future from 2004–2006.

Here’s what Cody looks like now:

Here’s what Jasmine looks like now:

Here’s what KayCee looks like now:

Here’s what Sabrina looks like now:

Sabrina Bryan played Dorinda in The Cheetah Girls in 2003.

Here’s what Nicole looks like now:

Here’s what Kiely looks like now:

Kiely Williams played Aqua in The Cheetah Girls in 2003.

Here’s what Camilla and Rebecca look like now:

Camilla and Rebecca Rosso played Janice and Jessica Ellis on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2006-2008.

Here’s what Meaghan looks like now:

Here’s what Johnny looks like now:

Johnny Pacar played Danny Sinclair in Now You See It… in 2005.

Here’s what Jake looks like now:

Here’s what Kay looks like now:

Kay Panabaker played Jamie Bartlett in Read It and Weep in 2006.

Here’s what Danielle looks like now:

Danielle Panabaker played Brittany Aarons in Stuck in the Suburbs in 2004.

Here’s what Leah looks like today:

Here’s what Phillip looks like now:

Phillip Rhys played Proto Zoa in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century in 1999.

Here’s what Chris looks like now:

Here’s what Brandon looks like now:

Doug Brochu played Grady Mitchell on Sonny with a Chance from 2009–2011.

Here’s what Brandon looks like now:

Brandon Mychal Smith played Nico Harris on Sonny with a Chance from 2009–2011.

Here’s what Maiara looks like now:

Maiara Walsh played Meena Paroom on Cory in the House from 2007–2008.

Here’s what Alana looks like now:

Here’s what Margo looks like now:

Margo Harshman played Tawny Dean on Even Stevens from 2000–2003.

Here’s what Ryan looks like now:

Ryan Merriman played Kyle Johnson in The Luck of the Irish in 2001.

Here’s what Annie looks like now:

Here’s what Poppi looks like now:

Here’s what A.J. looks like now:

A.J. Trauth played Alan Twitty on Even Stevens from 2000–2003.

Here’s what Kirsten looks like now:

Kirsten Storms played Zenon Kar in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century in 1999.

Here’s what Sterling looks like now:

Sterling Knight played Chad Dylan Cooper on Sonny with a Chance from 2009–2011.

Here’s what Bobb’e looks like now:

Bobb’e J. Thompson played Stanley on That’s So Raven from 2003–2007.

Here’s what Camille looks like now:

Camille Guaty played Daisy Salinas in Gotta Kick It Up! in 2002.

Here’s what Olesya looks like now:

Here’s what Erik looks like now:

Here’s what Allie looks like now:

Allie Grant played Agnes on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2006–2007.

Here’s what Clayton looks like now:

Here’s what Jennifer looks like now:

Jennifer Stone played Harper Finkle on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007–2012.

Here’s what Mitchel looks like now:

Here’s what Beverley looks like now:

Beverley Mitchell played Erica Enders-Stevens in Right on Track in 2003.

Here’s what Adam looks like now:

Here’s what Ricky looks like now:

Raviv Ullman played Phil Diffy on Phil of the Future from 2004–2006.

Here’s what Anneliese looks like now:

Anneliese Van Der Pol played Chelsea Daniels on That’s So Raven from 2003–2007.

Here’s what Monique looks like now:

Here’s what Chez looks like now:

Chez Starbuck played Cody Griffin in The Thirteenth Year in 1999.

Here’s what Ashlie looks like now:

Here’s what Brandon looks like now:

Here’s what Kimberly looks like now:

Here’s what Moises looks like now:

Here’s what Orlando looks like now:

Orlando Brown played Eddie Thomas on That’s So Raven from 2003–2007.

Here’s what Lalaine looks like now:

Here’s what Steven looks like now:

Steven Anthony Lawrence played Beans on Even Stevens from 2000–2003.

Beans from Even Stevens looks so different!!!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.