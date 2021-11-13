50 Disney Stars From The 2000s, And What They Look Like Now

Beans from Even Stevens looks so different!!!
Here’s what Steven looks like now:
2.
Lalaine played Miranda Sanchez on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.
Here’s what Lalaine looks like now:
3.
Orlando Brown played Eddie Thomas on That’s So Raven from 2003–2007.
Here’s what Orlando looks like now:
4.
Moises Arias played Rico on Hannah Montana from 2006–2011.
Here’s what Moises looks like now:
5.
Kimberly J. Brown played Marnie Piper in Halloweentown in 1998.
Here’s what Kimberly looks like now:
6.
Brandon Baker played Johnny Kapahala in Johnny Tsunami in 1999.
Here’s what Brandon looks like now:
7.
Ashlie Brillault played Kate Sanders on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.
Here’s what Ashlie looks like now:
8.
Chez Starbuck played Cody Griffin in The Thirteenth Year in 1999.
Here’s what Chez looks like now:
9.
Monique Coleman played Taylor McKessie in High School Musical in 2006.
Here’s what Monique looks like now:
10.
Anneliese Van Der Pol played Chelsea Daniels on That’s So Raven from 2003–2007.
Here’s what Anneliese looks like now:
11.
Raviv Ullman played Phil Diffy on Phil of the Future from 2004–2006.
Here’s what Ricky looks like now:
12.
Adam Lamberg played David “Gordo” Gordon on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.
Here’s what Adam looks like now:
13.
Beverley Mitchell played Erica Enders-Stevens in Right on Track in 2003.
Here’s what Beverley looks like now:
14.
Mitchel Musso played Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana from 2003–2007.
Here’s what Mitchel looks like now:
15.
Jennifer Stone played Harper Finkle on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007–2012.
Here’s what Jennifer looks like now:
16.
Clayton Snyder played Ethan Craft on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.
Here’s what Clayton looks like now:
17.
Allie Grant played Agnes on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2006–2007.
Here’s what Allie looks like now:
18.
Erik von Detten played Andy Brinker in Brink! in 1998.
Here’s what Erik looks like now:
19.
Olesya Rulin played Kelsi Nielsen in High School Musical in 2006.
Here’s what Olesya looks like now:
20.
Camille Guaty played Daisy Salinas in Gotta Kick It Up! in 2002.
Here’s what Camille looks like now:
21.
Bobb’e J. Thompson played Stanley on That’s So Raven from 2003–2007.
Here’s what Bobb’e looks like now:
22.
Sterling Knight played Chad Dylan Cooper on Sonny with a Chance from 2009–2011.
Here’s what Sterling looks like now:
23.
Kirsten Storms played Zenon Kar in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century in 1999.
Here’s what Kirsten looks like now:
24.
A.J. Trauth played Alan Twitty on Even Stevens from 2000–2003.
Here’s what A.J. looks like now:
25.
Poppi Monroe played Heather Burge in Double Teamed in 2002.
Here’s what Poppi looks like now:
26.
Annie McElwain played Heidi Burge in Double Teamed in 2002.
Here’s what Annie looks like now:
27.
Ryan Merriman played Kyle Johnson in The Luck of the Irish in 2001.
Here’s what Ryan looks like now:
28.
Margo Harshman played Tawny Dean on Even Stevens from 2000–2003.
Here’s what Margo looks like now:
29.
Alana Austin played Andi Carson in Motocrossed in 2001.
Here’s what Alana looks like now:
30.
Maiara Walsh played Meena Paroom on Cory in the House from 2007–2008.
Here’s what Maiara looks like now:
31.
Brandon Mychal Smith played Nico Harris on Sonny with a Chance from 2009–2011.
Here’s what Brandon looks like now:
32.
Doug Brochu played Grady Mitchell on Sonny with a Chance from 2009–2011.
Here’s what Brandon looks like now:
33.
Chris Warren played Zeke Baylor in High School Musical in 2006.
Here’s what Chris looks like now:
34.
Phillip Rhys played Proto Zoa in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century in 1999.
Here’s what Phillip looks like now:
35.
Leah Pipes played Samantha in Pixel Perfect in 2004.
36.
Here’s what Leah looks like today:
37.
Danielle Panabaker played Brittany Aarons in Stuck in the Suburbs in 2004.
Here’s what Danielle looks like now:
38.
Kay Panabaker played Jamie Bartlett in Read It and Weep in 2006.
Here’s what Kay looks like now:
39.
Jake Thomas played Matt McGuire on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.
Here’s what Jake looks like now:
40.
Johnny Pacar played Danny Sinclair in Now You See It… in 2005.
Here’s what Johnny looks like now:
41.
Meaghan Martin played Tess in Camp Rock in 2008.
Here’s what Meaghan looks like now:
42.
Camilla and Rebecca Rosso played Janice and Jessica Ellis on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2006-2008.
Here’s what Camilla and Rebecca look like now:
43.
Kiely Williams played Aqua in The Cheetah Girls in 2003.
Here’s what Kiely looks like now:
44.
Nicole Gale Anderson played Macy Misa on Jonas from 2009–2010.
Here’s what Nicole looks like now:
45.
Sabrina Bryan played Dorinda in The Cheetah Girls in 2003.
Here’s what Sabrina looks like now:
46.
KayCee Stroh played Martha Cox in High School Musical in 2006.
Here’s what KayCee looks like now:
47.
Jasmine Richards played Peggy in Camp Rock in 2008.
Here’s what Jasmine looks like now:
48.
Cody Linley played Jake Ryan on Hannah Montana from 2006–2010.
Here’s what Cody looks like now:
49.
Amy Bruckner played Pim Diffy on Phil of the Future from 2004–2006.
Here’s what Amy looks like now:
50.
And finally, Aaron Musicant played Lance on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2005–2007.
Here’s what Aaron looks like now: