50 Disney Stars From The 2000s, And What They Look Like Now

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Beans from Even Stevens looks so different!!!

Table of Contents

1.

Steven Anthony Lawrence played Beans on Even Stevens from 2000–2003.

Here’s what Steven looks like now:


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

2.

Lalaine played Miranda Sanchez on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.

Here’s what Lalaine looks like now:


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

3.

Orlando Brown played Eddie Thomas on That’s So Raven from 2003–2007.


Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Here’s what Orlando looks like now:

4.

Moises Arias played Rico on Hannah Montana from 2006–2011.

Here’s what Moises looks like now:


Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

5.

Kimberly J. Brown played Marnie Piper in Halloweentown in 1998.

Here’s what Kimberly looks like now:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

6.

Brandon Baker played Johnny Kapahala in Johnny Tsunami in 1999.


Film Roman Prod./Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Brandon looks like now:

7.

Ashlie Brillault played Kate Sanders on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.

Here’s what Ashlie looks like now:

8.

Chez Starbuck played Cody Griffin in The Thirteenth Year in 1999.

Here’s what Chez looks like now:

9.

Monique Coleman played Taylor McKessie in High School Musical in 2006.

Here’s what Monique looks like now:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

10.

Anneliese Van Der Pol played Chelsea Daniels on That’s So Raven from 2003–2007.


Tony Rivetti/Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Anneliese looks like now:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11.

Raviv Ullman played Phil Diffy on Phil of the Future from 2004–2006.

Here’s what Ricky looks like now:


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

12.

Adam Lamberg played David “Gordo” Gordon on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.

Here’s what Adam looks like now:

13.

Beverley Mitchell played Erica Enders-Stevens in Right on Track in 2003.

Here’s what Beverley looks like now:


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

14.

Mitchel Musso played Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana from 2003–2007.

Here’s what Mitchel looks like now:


Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for RiverRock Films

15.

Jennifer Stone played Harper Finkle on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007–2012.


Bruce Birmelin /  Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Jennifer looks like now:

16.

Clayton Snyder played Ethan Craft on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.

Here’s what Clayton looks like now:

17.

Allie Grant played Agnes on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2006–2007.

Here’s what Allie looks like now:


Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

18.

Erik von Detten played Andy Brinker in Brink! in 1998.

Here’s what Erik looks like now:

19.

Olesya Rulin played Kelsi Nielsen in High School Musical in 2006.

Here’s what Olesya looks like now:


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

20.

Camille Guaty played Daisy Salinas in Gotta Kick It Up! in 2002.

Here’s what Camille looks like now:


Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

21.

Bobb’e J. Thompson played Stanley on That’s So Raven from 2003–2007.

Here’s what Bobb’e looks like now:


Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

22.

Sterling Knight played Chad Dylan Cooper on Sonny with a Chance from 2009–2011.


Disney Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Sterling looks like now:


Tibrina Hobson / WireImage / Getty Images

23.

Kirsten Storms played Zenon Kar in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century in 1999.

Here’s what Kirsten looks like now:


Scott Kirkland / ABC via Getty Images

24.

A.J. Trauth played Alan Twitty on Even Stevens from 2000–2003.

Here’s what A.J. looks like now:

25.

Poppi Monroe played Heather Burge in Double Teamed in 2002.

Here’s what Poppi looks like now:

26.

Annie McElwain played Heidi Burge in Double Teamed in 2002.

Here’s what Annie looks like now:

27.

Ryan Merriman played Kyle Johnson in The Luck of the Irish in 2001.


Hal Roach Studios / Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Here’s what Ryan looks like now:


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

28.

Margo Harshman played Tawny Dean on Even Stevens from 2000–2003.

Here’s what Margo looks like now:


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

29.

Alana Austin played Andi Carson in Motocrossed in 2001.

Here’s what Alana looks like now:

30.

Maiara Walsh played Meena Paroom on Cory in the House from 2007–2008.


Disney Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Maiara looks like now:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

31.

Brandon Mychal Smith played Nico Harris on Sonny with a Chance from 2009–2011.

Here’s what Brandon looks like now:

32.

Doug Brochu played Grady Mitchell on Sonny with a Chance from 2009–2011.

Here’s what Brandon looks like now:

33.

Chris Warren played Zeke Baylor in High School Musical in 2006.

Here’s what Chris looks like now:


Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

34.

Phillip Rhys played Proto Zoa in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century in 1999.

Here’s what Phillip looks like now:


Brad Barket / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

35.

Leah Pipes played Samantha in Pixel Perfect in 2004.

36.

Here’s what Leah looks like today:


Earl Gibson III / WireImage / Getty Images

37.

Danielle Panabaker played Brittany Aarons in Stuck in the Suburbs in 2004.


Discovery Channel /Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Danielle looks like now:


Araya Doheny / WireImage / Getty Images

38.

Kay Panabaker played Jamie Bartlett in Read It and Weep in 2006.


Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Kay looks like now:

39.

Jake Thomas played Matt McGuire on Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004.


Walt Disney Enterprises / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Jake looks like now:

40.

Johnny Pacar played Danny Sinclair in Now You See It… in 2005.

Here’s what Johnny looks like now:

41.

Meaghan Martin played Tess in Camp Rock in 2008.

Here’s what Meaghan looks like now:

42.

Camilla and Rebecca Rosso played Janice and Jessica Ellis on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2006-2008.


Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Camilla and Rebecca look like now:


Sergio Bautista/Clasos/LatinContent via Getty Images

43.

Kiely Williams played Aqua in The Cheetah Girls in 2003.


Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s what Kiely looks like now:


Maury Phillips / WireImage / Getty Images

44.

Nicole Gale Anderson played Macy Misa on Jonas from 2009–2010.

Here’s what Nicole looks like now:

45.

Sabrina Bryan played Dorinda in The Cheetah Girls in 2003.

Here’s what Sabrina looks like now:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

46.

KayCee Stroh played Martha Cox in High School Musical in 2006.

Here’s what KayCee looks like now:


Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for ChefDance

47.

Jasmine Richards played Peggy in Camp Rock in 2008.

Here’s what Jasmine looks like now:

48.

Cody Linley played Jake Ryan on Hannah Montana from 2006–2010.


Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Here’s what Cody looks like now:


Mindy Small / FilmMagic / Getty Images

49.

Amy Bruckner played Pim Diffy on Phil of the Future from 2004–2006.

Here’s what Amy looks like now:

50.

And finally, Aaron Musicant played Lance on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2005–2007.

Here’s what Aaron looks like now:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR