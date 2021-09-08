5 Things To Know About Morgan Stewart’s Husband – Hollywood Life

Morgan Stewart shared the joyful news that she’s expecting her second child with her husband, Jordan McGraw. Here is everything to know about Jordan.

Morgan Stewart is having another baby! The television personality is expecting her second child with her husband, Jordan McGraw, 34. The couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Row Renggli, in Feb. 2021, announced the big news by sharing the same photo that featured Jordan pressing his hand against Morgan’s baby bump. “Maybe this baby will look like me??” Morgan jokingly wrote in her post, while Jordan captioned his, “Round two ❤️.”

Morgan is a former cast member of the E! reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and she co-hosts E!’s pop culture shows Daily Pop and Nightly Pop. So who is her husband? Well, Jordan actually has just as interesting a background as Morgan does, and his family should be familiar to many. Below is everything you need to know about Jordan McGraw.

1. Jordan is Dr. Phil’s son.

Yep, Jordan’s dad is super famous. He’s the son of Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin Jo Jameson, who married in 1976. Dr. Phil has been supportive of Jordan’s endeavors throughout the years, and notably celebrated when Morgan and Jordan announced their first pregnancy back in August 2020. “We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grand baby, yay! #granddaughter,” the talk show host said on Instagram at the time.

2. Jordan’s brother works in TV production.

Jordan has one sibling, brother Jay McGraw, 41. Jay, who was born seven years earlier than Jordan, works as a writer and television producer. He is currently the president and CEO of Stage 29 Productions in Los Angeles, which he co-founded with his father. Jay has served as an executive producer on shows like The Doctors, Bull, Face the Truth, The Test, and The Amber Rose Show, according to his IMDb page. He is married to Playboy model Erica Dahm, and they have two children together.

3. Jordan is a musician.

Jordan is a singer and musician, and most notably opened for the Jonas Brothers on their Happiness Begins tour from Aug. 2019 to Feb. 2020 alongside Bebe Rexha. Jordan released his self-titled EP in November 2019, and most recently, dropped a love song called “HER” in April 2021. Jordan has also been apart of a few bands, including Stars in Stereo.

4. Jordan lives in Beverly Hills.

Jordan currently lives in a $10 million mansion in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills, Calif. that his parents gifted him back in July 2020, just after he and Morgan got engaged. The massive residence, according to Variety, is 6,500 sq. ft. with five bedrooms and six and a half baths. It also has a pool, wine room and outdoor kitchen.

5. Jordan married Morgan in Dec. 2020.

Jordan and Morgan tied the knot in December 2020. Morgan was seven months pregnant at the time, and said “I do” to Jordan in a private wedding ceremony that was only attended by their immediate family members. The lovebirds looked gorgeous on their special day, and they posed for wedding photos in front of a backdrop covered with white roses.