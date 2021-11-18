5 Things To Know About Actor In House Of Gucci – Hollywood Life

Reeve Carney takes on the role of legendary fashion designer Tom Ford in Lady Gaga’s new film ‘House of Gucci’. Here’s everything to know about the multitalented star!

The new movie House of Gucci features Lady Gaga portraying Patrizia Reggiani, who conspired to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. While the true crime film revolves around the famous Gucci family — with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci — it also showcases designer Tom Ford, who was creative director of the fashion house at the time of the tragedy. Ahead of the film’s premiere, here’s everything to know about Reeve Carney, the actor playing Ford!

1. Reeve Carney’s First Acting Gig Was A Huggies Commercial.

Born in Manhattan on April 18, 1983 and raised in the West Village, Reeve was surrounded by a family of musicians and actors. By the time he was one, he got his first professional acting gig. “I was in a Huggies commercial when I was around a year old and don’t have many memories of that,” he told Daman. “But I had a background role in The Saint of Fort Washington, playing Rick Aviles’ son in a dream sequence in that film. At around the age of eight, I told my parents I wanted to be a performer. I come from a very creative family. I’m actually a third-generation entertainer myself! All of my siblings perform as well!”

2. He Got His Big Break As Spider-Man On Broadway.

Reeve’s breakout role was on Broadway, as he played Peter Parker in the record-breaking musical Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark in 2010. He spent three years playing the spandex-wearing webslinger before hanging up the suit to pursue TV roles. At the time, he said he wouldn’t mind returning to the show in the future. “I honestly love this job,” he told Playbill in 2013. “Maybe I could come back in 10 years and play the Green Goblin. That would be awesome!”

3. Taylor Swift Picked Him To Be In Her Video And Took Him To The VMAs.

Reeve played the handsome heartbreaker in Taylor Swift’s 2012 I Knew You Were Trouble music video. The actor said the pop superstar discovered him on YouTube when she asked him to collaborate. “She saw a music video for a song I did called ‘Love Me Chase Me’ and it inspired her for ‘I Knew Your Were Trouble,’” he told Teen Vogue. “Taylor’s a fan of my music, which was amazing to me considering someone like her has sold however many millions of albums, and my music hasn’t sold, well, nearly that.”

As for accompanying her to the 2013 MTV VMAs, Reeve said it was a wonderful surprise. “It was so kind of her to invite me,” he said to the outlet. “She’d been doing her own thing on tour all over the world and she emailed me, saying, ‘Hey would you like to join me?’”

4. The Actor Played Dorian Gray In Penny Dreadful.

After starring as Spider-Man on Broadway, Reeve signed on for Showtime’s Penny Dreadful to play Dorian Gray, a hedonistic character obsessed with youth. He admitted he had reservations about the role, however, as the program featured explicit scenes. “Initially, I was a little bit nervous, just because I’ve never done anything that had any nudity and I wasn’t sure what that was going to be like,” he told Collider in 2014.. “But once I read the script, the language that John [Logan] has written is so beautiful that it made me instantly interested.”

5. Tom Ford ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Reeve In House Of Gucci.

Although it can be a bit intimidating to play a real-life figure as famous as Tom Ford, it appears Reeves doesn’t need to worry, as the designer has high hopes for the film. “I read the screenplay before it was made and, you know, for somebody who lived it, you have to realize that things are glamorized in film, because when I read some of the descriptions of things that were happening and the characters, and what they were wearing, what they were doing—I mean, I was there, and they weren’t quite so glamorous,” Ford told GQ. “I would be doing the same thing if I were making that movie. I would bump up the glamour level a bit. I can’t wait to see it.”