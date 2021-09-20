5 Things To Know About Actor & Comedian Who Died – Hollywood Life

Here is everything to know about actor and comedian Anthony Johnson, who has died at age 55.

Actor and comedian Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 55. Anthony’s nephew told TMZ that he “was found lifeless” lying in a store in Los Angeles in early September and was immediately rushed via ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Anthony’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Born in Campton, California on May 6, 1965, Anthony was well-known for his career as a comedian and actor in Hollywood. Here are five key things to know about Anthony Johnson.

1. Anthony was best known for his role in ‘Friday.’

Anthony is arguably best known for his role in the 1995 comedy film Friday, which starred Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long, and Bernie Mac. Anthony played Ezal, a drug addict and petty thief. He did not appear in the movie’s two sequels, Next Friday and Friday After Next.

2. His big acting break was his role in ‘House Party.’

Prior to his role in Friday, Anthony’s acting career started in the 1982 TV movie Puss in Boots. But he got his big break in 1990 when he landed the role of E.Z.E in the comedy film House Party. The flick starred Christopher “Kid” Reid, Robin Harris, Christopher “Play” Martin, and Martin Lawrence.

After House Party, Anthony scored roles in Lethal Weapon, Panther, The Players Club, I Got The Hook Up and more. He also had a few TV gigs, including The Bold and the Beautiful, South Central, Moesha, and Malcolm & Eddie.

3. He was also known for his career in stand-up comedy.

Anthony was also a well-known comedian during his lifetime. He started doing standup comedy sessions in bars and clubs in L.A. once he got famous after his movie roles.

4. He was featured in a few music videos.

Anthony’s resume also included a few music video appearances. He played Sleazy-E, a parody of Easy-E, in the video for Dr. Dre‘s 1992 track “Dre Day.” He reprised that role for the “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s” 1993 video.

5. He had a panic attack on a plane in 2009.

Anthony made headlines in 2009 when he suffered a panic attack while on a plane at Laguardia Airport. Reports said that Anthony had a heart attack, but he later clarified in interviews that it was a panic attack. “I was on a plane and i was sitting between two heavy fat dudes, and I was sitting in the middle of them and I couldn’t breathe,” he said in 2018. Per reports, paramedics were called to the scene and Anthony made a full recovery at a hospital.