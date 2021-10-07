5 Things On Oscar Winner In Justin Bieber Music Video – Hollywood Life

Academy Award winner Diane Keaton has booked her most interesting role yet: a cameo in a Justin Bieber music video. Here are five things to know about the star.

Oscar winner Diane Keaton unveiled her most riveting project yet on October 6: a collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber. Yes, you read that correctly. The actress, 75, has teamed up with the singer, 27, for a music video for his track “Ghost.” Diane has a starring role in the video directed by Colin Tilley.

The actress could not contain her excitement on Instagram when announcing the new project. “AM I DREAMING???” she captioned the post. “WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!” To commemorate this eccentric pairing, below are five things to know about Diane, for the uninitiated.

Diane is an award-winning actress

Diane is an award-winning actress who has starred in a variety of notable films, including Annie Hall, the Father of the Bride franchise, the Godfather franchise, Book Club, and Something’s Gotta Give. Throughout her career, which began in the 1970s, Diane has won an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.

Diane is known for her collaborations with Woody Allen



Of course, the star is perhaps known for her many collaborations with controversial director Woody Allen. Diane has starred in countless of his films, including Annie Hall, Manhattan, Play It Again, Sam, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Sleeper, and Love and Death. The two even previously dated for about three years in the ’70s. Diane told the New Yorker in 1996 that she was “crazy about him” when they first met, later adding, “Girls have always liked him and had crushes on him because he’s so funny and talented.”

Diane has received backlash for defending the controversial director

Woody stands accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, whom he shared with actress Mia Farrow during the course of their decades-long relationship. Dylan has accused the director of molesting her in her childhood home when she was 7 years old. The director has denied the allegations, which also serve as the basis of the explosive HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow. Diane has continued to voice support for her longtime collaborator, tweeting “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him” in 2018. Judd Apatow, among others, have hit back at Diane, calling Woody “awful” and referencing nude photos that the director had of his adopted daughter (and now, wife) Soon-Yi Previn when she was in high school.

Diane is a mom to two adopted children

Perhaps a lesser known fact about Diane is that she is also a mother to two children, daughter Dexter, 26, and son Duke, 21. The star adopted her two children when she was in her 50s. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2019, the single mom revealed the reason why she was glad she never married, describing herself as an “oddball.” Diane told the outlet, “I think that I’m strange. Today I was thinking about this. I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.” She added that wasn’t sad about her single status. “I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect,” Diane said. “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t.”

Diane is a well-documented pop music fan

While a collaboration with Justin Bieber might feel like it came out of left field, it’s not too surprising, as the Oscar winner is a well-documented pop music fan. Diane is a fan of, among others, Rihanna and Ariana Grande, the latter of which she has expressed a desire to sing a duet with. In an Instagram video shared on September 1, Diane recorded herself singing along to “Thank U, Next.” She began with a narration, saying, “Ariana Grande is just amazing so once in my life, just once in my stupid life, I want to sing along with the amazing Ariana Grande.”