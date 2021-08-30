5 Things On Her Spouse Who Died In Crash – Hollywood Life

Learn all about HGTV star Carmeon Hamilton’s husband Marcus, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 28.

Carmeon Hamilton is mourning the tragic loss of her husband, Marcus. The 35-year-old HGTV star shared the sad news via Instagram that Marcus died at the age of 37 in a motorcycle accident on August 28. “I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain,” Carmeon wrote. “Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second.”

Carmeon, who won HGTV’s Design Star: Next Gen in early 2021, had been with Marcus for over 15 years, and his legacy will live on in her heart forever. Here are five things to know about Marcus.

1. Marcus was a sneaker aficionado.

Marcus was an enthusiast for sneakers, as his Instagram page so clearly shows. He would constantly post photos of sneakers from Adidas and Nike that he wanted to buy, and for the ones he would purchase, he would snap them on his feet. The most recent footwear that Marcus documented before his death was a pair of gray Air Jordan sneakers on May 15.

2. Marcus hosted his own podcast.

Marcus started his own podcast, called Spilling Whiskey, about a week before he died. He made the big announcement about the podcast on Aug. 21, and that same day he dropped the first episode, which ran for 89 minutes and featured Carmeon as his guest. The podcast was centered on “discussing dating, marriage, money and whole lot of other s**t all while enjoying a good drank!” according to the podcast’s Spotify page.

3. Marcus turned 37 a month before his death.

Marcus rang in his 37th birthday on July 24, just over a month before he passed away. For the special occasion, Carmeon shared a sweet video montage to Instagram of the couple’s special moments together. “Happy 37th Birthday to the love of my life and backbone of our family! @m4nyfacedgod today we celebrate you!” Carmeon captioned the birthday tribute.

4. Marcus had one son.

Marcus was a father to 12-year-old son Davin, whom he shared with Carmeon. The couple often shared photos of their soon-to-be teenage boy, who recently started 7th grade. Back in November, Marcus and Davin spent some quality time together completing a puzzle at home, which Davin finished himself. “I have to admit that my son is a BEAST when it comes to puzzles,” Marcus wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his son finishing the puzzle. “300 pieces no problem,” he added.

5. Marcus was married to Carmeon for 10 years.

Marcus and Carmeon were together for 15 years and married for 10 before Marcus’ tragic death. The couple lived in Memphis, Tennessee together, and as Carmeon revealed on Instagram back in May, they had plans to renew their vows. “I can’t wait to marry him all over again in a couple months!!!” the HGTV star said about Marcus. “I hope you guys are ready for this planning journey!!! It’s going to be epic!!!!”