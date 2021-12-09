5 Things About Mac Miller’s Brother – Hollywood Life

It’s been three years since the world lost Mac Miller. His older brother has been an important part of his artistry and in preserving his legacy. Find out everything you need to know about Miller McCormick.

Miller McCormick, 32, has reportedly struck up a romance with Cazzie David, 27. A source close to the couple revealed that the pair, consisting of late-rapper Mac Miller’s brother and comedy icon Larry David‘s daughter, had been dating for over the year, according to Page Six. The couple have also reportedly bought a home together in Pittsburgh. While his brother Mac was a beloved rapper, Miller mostly stayed behind the scenes. Find out everything you need to know about Miller McMcCormick here.

1. Miller is a graphic designer

Like his brother, Miller is also an artist, but he works in visual mediums. His LinkedIn profile reveals that he’s a freelance graphic designer. His website also shows off plenty of his work, including art that he’s designed for various projects, including artwork for various musicians, like the single cover he did for the song “Might Not Be OK” by Kenneth Whalum and Big K.R.I.T.

2. He designed the covers for his brother’s albums

Mac tapped his brother to design the album art for his various releases. On his website, Miller included some of the credits for Mac’s albums like The Divine Feminine, GO:OD AM, and Watching Movies With The Sound Off. He was also given an art design credit on Mac’s official debut Blue Slide Park, via Genius.

3. He’s paid tribute to his brother on many occasions

Since Mac’s death in 2018 at 26-years-old, Miller has paid tribute to his rapper brother, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, on a few occasions. He spoke about how the Swimming rapper’s legacy has endured in a November 4 discussion with Interview magazine. “Malcolm was this atom bomb of pure light and energy. Well, maybe atom bomb is too violent a term, but that kind of person doesn’t just disappear, they live on in their work,” he said. “There’s nobody like Malcolm.”

Miller also wrote a touching remembrance of his brother on his Instagram on October 15. “[M]alcolm made people into friends. [T]he light, that stuff really stays,” he wrote. “[I] just picture him during the livestream running circles in a living room and jumping next to someone on a couch. [I] miss you and [I] love you a lot.”

4. He got the name of Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming movie changed

Following the announcement that Machine Gun Kelly would star in an upcoming movie Good News, inspired by late rappers such as Mac, Pop Smoke, JuiceWrld, and Lil Peep, Miller took to his Instagram in July 2021 to voice his disapproval of the movie, according to Complex. “F**k you, f**k your movie, at least change the title,” he wrote. The movie shares a title with one of the songs on Mac’s posthumous 2020 album Circles.

While the filmmakers swore the movie is fictional, they nonetheless changed the title after Miller called them out. “Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It’s not in any way a biopic or based on any artist’s true life,” the producers said in a statement to NME. “We realise the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful.”

5. He studied at Penn State

Miller’s LinkedIn page has his professional experience, including working as a graphic designer for The Ace Hotel and Chandelier Creative. It also noted that he was a graduate from Penn State university, which he attended from 2008 until 2012.