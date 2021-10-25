5 Things About Jesse McCartney’s New Wife – Hollywood Life

Jesse McCartney is a married man! The actor and singer tied the knot with Katie Peterson in a romantic ceremony, so here’s what you need to know about his new blushing bride.

Andy from Greek is all grown up. Jesse McCartney married Katie Peterson on Saturday (Oct. 23) in a “romantic, rustic-chic ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California,” according to PEOPLE. Jessie and Katie, both 34, reportedly exchanged vows they wrote themselves in a ceremony officiated by Jesse’s uncle. The newlywed’s dog, Bailey, served as a flower girl. Katie wore a Galia Lahav couture dress and champagne-colored Jimmy Choos. “It felt very rustic, and almost like my dress is coming out of the woods as well,” she told PEOPLE.

“It’s breathtaking,” Katie told PEOPLE about the wedding venue. “It’s extremely whimsical and like a fairytale, truly. You’re in the middle of the redwoods, and these trees are like, 800 years old, and they’re massive. It’s a very special place.” Among the 147 guests who witnessed this “fairytale” wedding was Hunter Hayes, who Jessie met on The Masked Singer, his Young and Hungry co-star Jonathan Sadowski, and his Greek co-stars Paul James and Jacob Zachar. As the couple enjoys the bliss of their new marriage, here’s the scoop on Katie.

1. Katie Peterson Is An Actress

Like her new husband, Katie is a performer, one who has appeared in television series and movies. She has starred in films like Girls Goen Dead, The Row, and Step Up Revolution. She has also appeared on Major Crimes, Graceland, Victorious, and Happily Divorced.

2. Katie Has A College Degree

Katie has it all: talent, beauty, and a giant brain. Katie graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2010, according to her IMDB profile. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. More than a decade after Katie graduated, she continued to have school pride. Ahead of the University of Mississippi’s football game with the University of Alabama, Katie posted a video of her in an Ole Miss hat.

3. Katie Appeared In One Of Jessie’s Music Videos

Jesse released “Friends” in 2020, along with an animated music video. The visual saw him reunite with his former Greek castmates — Scott Michael Foster, Jacob Zachar, and Paul James – and featured a special appearance by both Katie and the couple’s dog.

The song was written well before [COVID-19], and, you know, they were not in any way connected,” he said during an appearance on the HollywoodLife podcast. “I just wanted to write a song that was romantic about friendship because I don’t think you hear that a lot in pop. Sure, you hear about relationships that are great or aren’t great. But it was just like kind of a new idea of talking about how great it is to have friends in your life. And then when I took on this whole new meaning with the pandemic, it then became nostalgic for people like, ‘oh, my gosh, I can’t see my friends again.’”

4. She Is Active On Social Media

Katie has a presence on Instagram, with over 34k followers. One month ahead of her and Jesse’s wedding, Katie celebrated the third anniversary of their engagement. “Jesse first played me #PartyForTwo on the night he proposed, 9.13.19,” she captioned the mirror selfie of her and Jesse. “It will forever be the most special song to me. I hope it gives you all the feels it gave me. I love you, J.” She also added, “How am I suppose to write vows when my fiancé can do this?!?”

5. She First Met Jesse In A Bar

Jesse and Katie first met in 2012 when she was tending bar, and he came in to celebrate a friend’s birthday, per PEOPLE. “I was sort of trying to sweet-talk her,” he said. “I found her incredibly attractive and was just trying to charm her, but she wasn’t having it. I eventually left my number on a napkin and she said, ‘You didn’t write your name down on it!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, of course, she probably got a million of these tonight.’ I had to write my name down on the napkin and then eventually the rest is history!” The couple went on their first date at The Cut in Beverly Hills, the site where he would propose in 2019.