5 Stocks That Surged More Than 95% in September By StockNews

© Reuters. 5 Stocks That Surged More Than 95% in September



Concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising Treasury yields, and high inflation made September the worst month for the major stock market indexes since the onset of the pandemic. However, shares of Onion Global (OG), Helbiz (HLBZ), Camber Energy (CEI), Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:), and Paltalk (PALT) skyrocketed amid the broader market sell-off.September was the worst month of the year for the major stock market indexes due to concerns over the resurging COVID-19 cases, struggles related to the U.S. debt ceiling, the Federal Reserve’s indication to taper its bond-buying, and high inflation projection.

As the rising Treasury yields and high inflation are expected to keep the market highly volatile in the near term, betting on the recent winners possessing sound fundamentals could be a smart strategy.

Shares of Onion Global Limited (OG), Helbiz, Inc. (HLBZ), Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI), Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS), and Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) surged more than 95% in September. Therefore, it could be wise to add these stocks to your watchlist now for identifying appropriate entry opportunities.

Continue reading on StockNews