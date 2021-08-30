5-star Swiss Alps hotel enables crypto payments By BTC Peers

5-star Swiss Alps hotel enables crypto payments



Five-star Chedi Andermatt hotel is set to become the first Swiss hotel to accept payments in cryptocurrencies.

The 123-room hotel located in the Swiss Alps has joined the growing list of companies that accept crypto payments. Guests of the establishment can now use or Ether to settle accommodation bills that exceed 200 CHF ($218). Commenting on the move, the General Manager of the Chedi Andermatt said:

Due to the popularity of cryptocurrencies, we are proud to be the first Swiss hotel to accept cryptocurrency payments as a safe and secure way to pay for their say.

Speaking of crypto adoption, many hotels and organizations have embraced crypto payments, including the Pavilions Hotel & Resort, whose payment system supports over 40 cryptocurrencies.

Away from the hotel industry, America’s oldest wine shop Acker started accepting Bitcoin payments in April. The Venezuelan carrier Turpial Airlines and the famous Belgian bar Dolle Mol also joined the crypto craze by adding virtual assets as a means of payment. And online publishing platform Substack will also start accepting Bitcoin payments following a partnership with OpenNode, BTC PEERS reported.

