5 reasons why blockchain-based gaming economies are the future By Cointelegraph

Anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock is probably aware that the gaming industry has been on an absolute tear. It’s one of the industries that has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic in a big way.

That said, the average investor might not be aware of the following growth figures:

Global game market revenue. Source: Bloomberg, Pelham Smithers, GamingScan.com
Esports viewers in the United States. Source: MBA@Syracuse
total revenue. Source: Token Terminal