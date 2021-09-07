5 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Buy for September By StockNews

© Reuters. 5 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Buy for September



Zero-commission online brokerage Robinhood (NASDAQ:), which went public in July, is a popular retail trading platform. And we think Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:), Pfizer (PFE), Starbucks (SBUX), and GoPro (GPRO), which are currently among the favorite names of Robinhood’s millennial and Gen Z traders, could be solid bets for September—the worst month, historically, for investing. Let’s discuss.September is historically considered the worst month for investing. And given the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the rising inflation, many analysts expect the stock market to remain under pressure in the near term. So, we think one of the best strategies this month could be to bet on popular stocks.

The zero-commission online brokerage platform provider Robinhood Markets , Inc. (HOOD), which went public in July, is known to be one of the top choices of millennial and Gen Z traders. As a result, stocks transacted through this platform are assumed to be highly popular.

Therefore, we think it could be a smart decision to bet on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), Facebook, Inc. (FB), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:), and GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) that are favorites of Robinhood traders. In addition to their fundamental strength, these stocks’ popularity could help them outperform the broader market this month.

