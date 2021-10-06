5 Facts About Savannah Brinson – Hollywood Life

LeBron James has 4 NBA championship rings, and his biggest fan has been by his side every step of the way! Get to know his wife, Savannah Brinson

Even someone who’s never seen or touched a basketball in their lifetime knows who LeBron James is. Despite being arguably the best basketball player of all-time (Michael Jordan fans, don’t come for us!), the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has his hands in a number of different things, including television shows, movies, fashion and more. Throughout his success, both on and off the court, there’s been one constant in LeBron’s life — his wife Savannah Brinson. She’s been there through it all… when LeBron was selected No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA draft; his four NBA championships; 17 All-Star selections; his first shoe deal with Nike and much more. Get to know Savannah with these five facts:

1. LeBron & Savannah are high-school sweethearts.

They met when they were kids, growing up in Akron, Ohio, and started dating at just 16-years-old. As for their first date? — The two enjoyed a meal at Outback Steakhouse, Savannah recalled in an interview with Harpers Bazaar. After their first date, she forgot her leftovers in his car, and LeBron later returned them to her. “I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me,” she said. They went on to attend prom together in 2004, and Savannah shared an epic throwback to Instagram.

LeBron proposed to Savannah on New Year’s Eve in 2011, at a party that doubled as his 27th birthday bash in South Beach, Miami — where he was living at the time while playing for the Heat. LBJ and Savannah for a whopping twelve years before they tied the knot on September 14, 2013. The lavish nuptials featured a performance of “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce and Jay-Z, according to Deadspin, along with a star-studded guest list, which included LBJ’s best friend Dwyane Wade and more.

2. She’s the mother of LeBron’s three children.

LeBron Jr. (Bronny) was born on October 6, 2004, followed by the couple’s second son, Bryce Maximus, who Savannah gave birth to on June 14, 2007. They welcomed both boys before they married. LeBron and Savannah’s third — their first daughter — came after the wedding. Zhuri was born on October 22, 2014.

Savannah became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Bronny, during their senior year of high school. “I was very scared,” she told Harpers Bazaar in the aforementioned interview. “I was bawling. But he said, ‘It’s not going to slow me down, and it’s not going to slow you down. We’re going to keep doing what we have to do.’”

3. Savannah is an entrepreneur & passionate philanthropist.

In December of 2013, Savannah opened “The Juice Spot,” and while it was constantly busy, she closed its doors in January 2016, due to her busy traveling schedule. She previously helped design Home Court by LeBron James, a line for American Signature.

As far as her philanthropy, Savannah is the founder of the “I PROMise Makeover” event, which provides prom dresses to underprivileged girls, I can’t imagine being in their situation and not have somebody help,” Savannah told USA Today during her third year of the program. “I really care. It’s really in my soul to help people, and this is the first baby to come from it,” she said, noting, “There comes a time when you have to give back.” The LeBron James Family Foundation has also donated $41 million of scholarship money to University of Akron students.

4. Savannah is the inspiration for a character in ‘Space Jam 2’.

While Savannah does not appear alongside her husband in Space Jam: A New Legacy, she is the inspiration for one of the sequel film’s characters. Actress Sonequa Martin-Greece plays Kamiyah James, a fictionalized version of Savannah in the 2021 film. Before the movie premiered, Sonequa spoke to Den of Greek about how she paid tribute to Savannah and her marriage to LeBron in her role.

“I just appreciate that you see very clearly that these two have a very beautiful partnership,” the actresss said. “They co-parent in their family really beautifully and successfully. I love that the success of the family couldn’t happen without Kamiyah.This family dynamic and the family itself being the root of the story is something new to this iteration. I just loved it. I was so moved by it and I really do believe that it’s paying homage to the real James family and Savannah, Queen James herself.” Savannah also supported LeBron at the red carpet premiere of Space Jam 2 on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles. The couple was also joined by daughter Zhuri at the star-studded event.

5. Savannah is the ‘boss’ of the James household.

LeBron himself declared his wife as the leader of the household in a joint interview the couple did with Vogue in 2017. “I’m gone a lot, so she is the boss of the household; she’s the rule-setter,” he said, explaining, “It’s hard for me to go on the road for two and half weeks and then come home and tell my kids, ‘Look, this is how it should be done’ when she’s been home every day.”