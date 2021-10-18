49 Celebrity Halloween Costumes From The 2000s

Bradly Lamb
Definitely didn’t remember Kris Jenner as General Perversion.

Table of Contents

1.

Kris Jenner as General Perversion


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as cookies and milk


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

3.

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning as Scarlett O’Hara and Mary Poppins


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

4.

Snooki as the Pickle Queen


Michael Tran / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Katie Couric as Donald Trump


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

And another just because:


Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6.

This woman as “you’re fired”


Shawn Ehlers / WireImage / Getty Images

7.

Adam Levine as himself


Christopher Polk / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

Eartha Kitt also as herself


Stephen Lovekin / WireImage / GettyImages

9.

Patricia Arquette as Little Bo Peep


Amy Graves / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Zooey Deschanel as Tinkerbell


Amy Graves / WireImage / Getty Images

11.

Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy as Dukes of Hazzard


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

12.

Rob Thomas as a baseball player from The Warriors


Stephen Lovekin / WireImage for Niche Media, LLC / Getty Images

13.

Scott Baio as a farmer or something


Michael Bezjian / Getty Images

14.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as pirates


Shawn Ehlers / WireImage / Getty Images

15.

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden as Phantom of the Opera?


David Livingston / Getty Images

16.

Kim Kardashian as Wonder Woman


Jesse Grant / WireImage / Getty Images

17.

Nicky Hilton and Brian McFayden as an angel and a football player


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

Zach Braff as a mobster?


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19.

Ice-T and Coco as some sort of devil couple


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

20.

Heidi Klum as some sort of purple robot


Michael Loccisano / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden as a Clockwork Orange character and Bonnie from Bonnie and Clyde, I think?


John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty Images

22.

Wilmer Valderrama as a Super Trooper


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

23.

Chevy Chase as either a guy with a bad wig OR Andy Warhol


Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

24.

Ice-T and Coco as a maid and maybe Hugh Hefner?


Mark Von Holden / WireImage / Getty Images

25.

Shane West as an ’80s rocker


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26.

Anne Hathaway as Cleopatra


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

27.

Aaron Carter as who knows what and Michelle Trachtenberg as a vampire


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

28.

Quddus as Napoleon Dynamite


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

29.

Michael Kors as a plant


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

30.

Jamie Lee Curtis as a pirate


Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

31.

Tara Reid as Barbie, I think


Marc Stamas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

32.

Sia as a rabbit


Michael N. Todaro / FilmMagic / Getty Images

33.

Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt as angels


Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

34.

Pete Wentz as the guy from The Royal Tenenbaums


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

35.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as firefighters


Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

36.

Mariah Carey as a mermaid


David Westing / Getty Images

37.

Suze Orman as a rich lady with a scarf made of money


Eugene Gologursky / WireImage / Getty Images

38.

Gabrielle Union as I’m not sure, but I know her shirt says, “Mount And Do Me”


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

39.

Jason Biggs as a slice of pizza


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

40.

Cris Judd as either an old man or Mr. Clean


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

41.

Heidi Klum as the human body


Joe Kohen / WireImage / Getty Images

42.

Tisha Campbell as Tyra Banks


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

43.

Jeremy Piven as a guy with a gun and a poncho


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

44.

Bette Midler as a plant


Stephen Lovekin / WireImage / Getty Images

45.

Jamie Lee Curtis as a cop


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

46.

Heidi Klum and Seal as Eve and THE apple


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

47.

Pink as a clown


Joe Kohen / WireImage / Getty Images

48.

Paris Hilton as a Playboy bunny


David Livingston / Getty Images

49.

And last but not least, Khloe Kardashian as a cop and Kim as a flapper


Mark Sullivan / WireImage / Getty Images

