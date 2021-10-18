49 Celebrity Halloween Costumes From The 2000s

Definitely didn’t remember Kris Jenner as General Perversion.
2.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as cookies and milk
3.
Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning as Scarlett O’Hara and Mary Poppins
4.
Snooki as the Pickle Queen
5.
Katie Couric as Donald Trump
And another just because:
6.
This woman as “you’re fired”
7.
Adam Levine as himself
8.
Eartha Kitt also as herself
9.
Patricia Arquette as Little Bo Peep
10.
Zooey Deschanel as Tinkerbell
11.
Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy as Dukes of Hazzard
12.
Rob Thomas as a baseball player from The Warriors
13.
Scott Baio as a farmer or something
14.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as pirates
15.
Hilary Duff and Joel Madden as Phantom of the Opera?
16.
Kim Kardashian as Wonder Woman
17.
Nicky Hilton and Brian McFayden as an angel and a football player
18.
Zach Braff as a mobster?
19.
Ice-T and Coco as some sort of devil couple
20.
Heidi Klum as some sort of purple robot
21.
Hilary Duff and Joel Madden as a Clockwork Orange character and Bonnie from Bonnie and Clyde, I think?
22.
Wilmer Valderrama as a Super Trooper
23.
Chevy Chase as either a guy with a bad wig OR Andy Warhol
24.
Ice-T and Coco as a maid and maybe Hugh Hefner?
25.
Shane West as an ’80s rocker
26.
Anne Hathaway as Cleopatra
27.
Aaron Carter as who knows what and Michelle Trachtenberg as a vampire
28.
Quddus as Napoleon Dynamite
29.
Michael Kors as a plant
30.
Jamie Lee Curtis as a pirate
31.
Tara Reid as Barbie, I think
32.
Sia as a rabbit
33.
Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt as angels
34.
Pete Wentz as the guy from The Royal Tenenbaums
35.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon as firefighters
36.
Mariah Carey as a mermaid
37.
Suze Orman as a rich lady with a scarf made of money
38.
Gabrielle Union as I’m not sure, but I know her shirt says, “Mount And Do Me”
39.
Jason Biggs as a slice of pizza
40.
Cris Judd as either an old man or Mr. Clean
41.
Heidi Klum as the human body
42.
Tisha Campbell as Tyra Banks
43.
Jeremy Piven as a guy with a gun and a poncho
44.
Bette Midler as a plant
45.
Jamie Lee Curtis as a cop
46.
Heidi Klum and Seal as Eve and THE apple
47.
Pink as a clown
48.
Paris Hilton as a Playboy bunny
49.
And last but not least, Khloe Kardashian as a cop and Kim as a flapper
