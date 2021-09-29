46 Movie Cameos Obvious Vs. Subtle

Keegan-Michael Key’s cameo in Get Out was so darn clever.
2.
Subtle and clever as heck: Stephen Colbert in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
3.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Stan Lee in Avengers: Endgame (2019)
4.
Subtle and clever as heck: Cate Blanchett in Hot Fuzz (2007)
5.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Rihanna in This Is the End (2013)
6.
Subtle and clever as heck: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter in Maleficent (2014)
7.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Glenn Close in Hook (1991)
8.
Subtle and clever as heck: Keegan-Michael Key in Get Out (2017)
9.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Sarah Michelle Gellar in She’s All That (1999)
10.
Subtle and clever as heck: Donald Glover in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
11.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Stephen King in It Chapter Two (2019)
12.
Subtle and clever as heck: Tom Hanks’ daughter in Forrest Gump (1994)
13.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Miley Cyrus in High School Musical 2 (2007)
14.
Subtle and clever as heck: Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
15.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Lin-Manuel Miranda in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
16.
Subtle and clever as heck: Will Ferrell in Impractical Jokers: The Movie (2020)
17.
Obvious but still cool as heck: David Bowie in Zoolander (2001)
18.
Subtle and clever as heck: Tsai Chin in Casino Royale (2006)
19.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Aretha Franklin in The Blues Brothers (1980)
20.
Subtle and clever as heck: Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
21.
Obvious but still cool as heck: LeBron James in Trainwreck (2015)
22.
Subtle and clever as heck: Gal Gadot’s husband and daughter in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
23.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA in Mamma Mia! (2008) and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
24.
Subtle and clever as heck: Jenna Fischer in The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
25.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Matt Damon in EuroTrip (2004)
26.
Subtle and clever as heck: Jim Carrey in Liar Liar (1997)
27.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Jaden Smith and Trey Smith in Men in Black II (2002)
28.
Subtle and clever as heck: Gil Hill in Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
29.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Danny Pudi in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
30.
Subtle and clever as heck: Cameron Diaz and Cameron Crowe in Minority Report (2002)
31.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Peter Billingsley in Elf (2003)
32.
Subtle and clever as heck: Mark Hamill’s children in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
33.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Garrett Morris in Ant-Man (2015)
34.
Subtle and clever as heck: Ron Howard in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
35.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Bebe Neuwirth in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
36.
Subtle and clever as heck: Dean Cundey in Back to the Future Part III (1990)
37.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Thora Birch in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
38.
Subtle and clever as heck: Bryan Cranston in That Thing You Do! (1996)
39.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Chita Rivera in Chicago (2002)
40.
Subtle and clever as heck: Ahmed Best in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)
41.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Jon Bon Jovi in Young Guns II (1990)
42.
Subtle and clever as heck: Dun Meng in Patriots Day (2016)
43.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Duke Ellington in Anatomy of a Murder (1959)
44.
Subtle and clever as heck: Jodi Benson (Ariel from The Little Mermaid) in Enchanted (2007)
45.
Obvious but still cool as heck: Dan Aykroyd in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Steven Spielberg in The Blues Brothers (1980)
46.
And subtle and clever as heck: Taylor Swift’s cats in Deadpool 2 (2018)
