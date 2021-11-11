46 Lawsuits Have Now Been Filed Against Travis Scott & Other Astroworld Organizers And That Number Is Reportedly Expected To Rise

#Roommates, the fallout from the multiple fatalities that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival keeps getting worse, as his legal issues just took a drastic turn that is set to continue for years. According to new reports, there are now a total of 46 lawsuits against Travis Scott and other organizers of the Astroworld festival—and that number is only expected to increase.

The legal nightmare surrounding Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld festival that claimed the lives of eight people and severely injured dozens of others is apparently just getting started—and it could take several years and hundreds of millions of dollars to resolve. @Billboard reports, as of now almost 50 lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and various other organizers involved with Astroworld, including Live Nation and Score More. The bulk of the lawsuits have been officially filed in Harris County District Court and have continue to flood in at rapid speed mere hours after the tragedy occurred.

Additionally, multiple legal experts have stated that due to the magnitude of the tragedy, the number of lives lost and the severe injuries that have caused permanent damage—hundreds of lawsuits are likely to be filed throughout the next several years with costs totaling in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Negligence is stated as the leading cause of most of the lawsuits, however there are also others who are expected to also add wrongful death to their legal claims.

As we previously reported earlier this week, Travis Scott is now facing seven more lawsuits that have been filed within the last 24 hours—and according to those close to the situation, more lawsuits against him are expected in the coming days. Houston law firm Roberts Markland LLP filed the seven recent lawsuits that reportedly allege that Travis Scott and concert promoter Live Nation both failed to provide adequate security and a security plan to protect all those in attendance at Astroworld.

Additionally, while Sean Roberts is listed as representing some of those in the lawsuits, famed attorney Benjamin Crump, who previously represented the family of the late George Floyd, is also acting as a legal representative for some who have filed lawsuits as well.

