Entertainment

42 Celebrity Siblings Out Of The Spotlight

by Bradly Lamb
Yesterday I discovered that Victoria Beckham had a sister and it was one of those moments when I was like, “Oh wow, I never realized they had a sibling.”

So, because of you Victoria, here’s a list of some of non-famous celeb siblings:

1.

Ryan Reynolds and his brothers, Terry, Patrick, and Jeff Reynolds.


Frank Trapper / Getty Images

2.

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3.

Chris Evans’ brother, Scott Evans.


John Lamparski / Getty Images

4.

Lindsay Lohan’s brother, Michael Lohan Jr..


John Lamparski / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Ryan Gosling’s sister, Mandi Gosling.


Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

6.

Pink’s brother, Lieutenant Colonel Jason Moore.

7.

Reese Witherspoon’s brother, John Witherspoon.

8.

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael Kutcher.


Byron Cohen / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

9.

Halsey’s brother, Sevian Frangipane.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

10.

Gisele Bündchen and her twin sister, Patricia Bündchen.

11.

Adam Levine’s brother, Michael Levine.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images For Westfield

12.

Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift.


Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

13.

Emma Watson’s brother, Alex Watson.


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

14.

Jennifer Lawrence’s brothers, Ben and Blaine Lawrence.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

15.

Florence Pugh’s brother, Toby Sebastian.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

16.

Kate McKinnon and her sister, Emily Lynne Berthold.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

17.

Jennifer Lopez’s sisters, Leslie and Lynda Lopez.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

Lady Gaga’s sister, Natali Germanotta.


Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

19.

Chris Pratt’s brother, Cully Pratt.

20.

Scarlett Johansson and her twin brother, Hunter Johansson.


Gary Gershoff / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Charlie Puth’s brother, Stephen Puth.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for GQ

22.

Matt Damon’s brother, Kyle Damon.


Denny Keeler / Getty Images

23.

Vin Diesel’s twin brother, Paul Vincent.

24.

Jon Heder and his twin brother, Daniel Heder.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

25.

Katy Perry’s sister, Angela Hudson.


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

26.

Tom Holland and his brothers, Harry and Sam Holland.

27.

Rihanna and her brother, Rajad Fenty.


Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

28.

Michael B. Jordan’s brother, Khalid Jordan.


Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Lupus LA

29.

Millie Bobby Brown and her siblings, Paige, Ava, and Charlie Brown.

30.

Paris Hilton’s brother, Barron Hilton II.


Gisela Schober / Getty Images

31.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s brother, Jake Paltrow.


Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

32.

Ellen DeGeneres’ brother, Vance DeGeneres.


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

33.

Meryl Streep’s brother, Harry Streep.


Elisabetta A. Villa / WireImage / Getty Images

34.

Amy Poehler’s brother, Greg Poehler.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

35.

Keanu Reeves’ sister, Karina Miller.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

36.

Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron.

37.

Rachel McAdams’ sister, Kayleen McAdams.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

38.

Rashida Jones’ sister, Kidada Jones.


M. Phillips / WireImage for Seventh House PR / Getty Images

39.

Rami Malek and his twin brother, Sami Malek.


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

40.

Lupita Nyong’o’s brother, Peter Nyong’o.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Champagne Collet

41.

Nicole Kidman and her sister, Antonia Kidman.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

42.

And last but certainly not least, Brad Pitt’s brother, Doug Pitt.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

