42 Celebrity Siblings Out Of The Spotlight

So, because of you Victoria, here’s a list of some of non-famous celeb siblings:
1.
Ryan Reynolds and his brothers, Terry, Patrick, and Jeff Reynolds.
2.
Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin.
3.
Chris Evans’ brother, Scott Evans.
4.
Lindsay Lohan’s brother, Michael Lohan Jr..
5.
Ryan Gosling’s sister, Mandi Gosling.
6.
Pink’s brother, Lieutenant Colonel Jason Moore.
7.
Reese Witherspoon’s brother, John Witherspoon.
8.
Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael Kutcher.
9.
Halsey’s brother, Sevian Frangipane.
10.
Gisele Bündchen and her twin sister, Patricia Bündchen.
11.
Adam Levine’s brother, Michael Levine.
12.
Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift.
13.
Emma Watson’s brother, Alex Watson.
14.
Jennifer Lawrence’s brothers, Ben and Blaine Lawrence.
15.
Florence Pugh’s brother, Toby Sebastian.
16.
Kate McKinnon and her sister, Emily Lynne Berthold.
17.
Jennifer Lopez’s sisters, Leslie and Lynda Lopez.
18.
Lady Gaga’s sister, Natali Germanotta.
19.
Chris Pratt’s brother, Cully Pratt.
20.
Scarlett Johansson and her twin brother, Hunter Johansson.
21.
Charlie Puth’s brother, Stephen Puth.
22.
Matt Damon’s brother, Kyle Damon.
23.
Vin Diesel’s twin brother, Paul Vincent.
24.
Jon Heder and his twin brother, Daniel Heder.
25.
Katy Perry’s sister, Angela Hudson.
26.
Tom Holland and his brothers, Harry and Sam Holland.
27.
Rihanna and her brother, Rajad Fenty.
28.
Michael B. Jordan’s brother, Khalid Jordan.
29.
Millie Bobby Brown and her siblings, Paige, Ava, and Charlie Brown.
30.
Paris Hilton’s brother, Barron Hilton II.
31.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s brother, Jake Paltrow.
32.
Ellen DeGeneres’ brother, Vance DeGeneres.
33.
Meryl Streep’s brother, Harry Streep.
34.
Amy Poehler’s brother, Greg Poehler.
35.
Keanu Reeves’ sister, Karina Miller.
36.
Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron.
37.
Rachel McAdams’ sister, Kayleen McAdams.
38.
Rashida Jones’ sister, Kidada Jones.
39.
Rami Malek and his twin brother, Sami Malek.
40.
Lupita Nyong’o’s brother, Peter Nyong’o.
41.
Nicole Kidman and her sister, Antonia Kidman.
42.
And last but certainly not least, Brad Pitt’s brother, Doug Pitt.