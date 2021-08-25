40% chance of cyclone over southwestern Caribbean sea By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.



(Reuters) – A low-pressure area that is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean sea over the next day has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday. “Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend,” while the system moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the NHC said.