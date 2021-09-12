40 Actors Perfectly Vs Horribly Cast Movies

“Rosamund Pike as Amy Dunne in Gone Girl — she perfectly embodied the Amy from the book and somehow added even more depth to the character. She was truly excellent and deserved the Oscar IMO.”

—u/breakfastinthemornin

“I forgot how absolutely perfect Rosamund was — there wasn’t a single moment in her performance that was short of perfection, if you ask me. The moment where Amy’s fixated watching Nick do the TV interview, and she had the faintest hint of a smirk at his reference to the woodshed, told you absolutely everything that was going through her head in that scene. Brilliant.”

—u/baberlay

“I don’t like horror movies, but Amy Dunne scared the fuck outta me — I can’t help but watch anytime I see the movie come on.”

—u/Okieant33