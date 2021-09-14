4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy on Any Dips By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy on Any Dips



Warren Buffet is one of the most influential investors ever, and his strategic bets have been a guide for retail investors for a generation or more. As such, we think that four fundamentally sound stocks from his portfolio—Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO), Marsh & McLennan (MMC), and Kroger (NYSE:)—should be solid bets whenever they dip in price. So, let’s examine these names more closely.Warren Buffett is one of the 21st centuries’ most popular and successful institutional investors. Buffett’s value investing strategy has worked out in his favor handsomely, making him the world’s sixth richest person. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) (BRK.A) wiped away pandemic losses to deliver record earnings in the second quarter.

Buffet currently holds a significant stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC), and The Kroger Co . (KR). Buffett’s stake in AAPL was valued at a record $139 billion last week. Thus, the investor has more than quadrupled his money on AAPL. As of June 30, he held 400 million shares of KO worth $21.64 billion. Also, his portfolio includes $590.39 million worth of MMC stock. In addition, Buffett is invested in consumer stock KR, holding 61.79 million shares.

Backed by strong financial performance in the most recent quarter and these companies’ significant market shares, we think investors should take advantage of their current price dips and consider investing in these stocks.

