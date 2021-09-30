4 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in the Fourth Quarter By StockNews

The start of a better seasonal month for the stock market and the Fed’s decision to continue maintaining the interest rates near-zero until next year should bode well for fundamentally sound small-cap stocks such as Tennant Company (TNC), Standex International (NYSE:), Donnelley Financial Solution (DFIN), and AdvanSix (NYSE:). Read more to learn why.The futures of the S&P 500 and the edged higher this morning, after a dip on Wednesday over concerns of the tech sector’s underperformance in a rising interest-rate environment. Significant job growth last month, a moderate drop in the unemployment rate, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent announcement that the chamber had reached a deal to avoid a government shutdown this week should give a boost to the stock market in the upcoming days. This, along with the expected continuation of the low-interest-rate environment, should benefit small-cap stocks.
Moreover, with a sustained rally in the stock market over the past few months, many large-cap stocks have become highly overvalued. Therefore, quality small-cap stocks that remain under the radar should offer better returns.
We think Tennant Company (TNC), Standex International Corporation (SXI), Donnelley Financial Solution Inc. (DFIN), and AdvanSix Inc . (ASIX) could be strong bets now, considering their expanding market reach and fundamental strength.
