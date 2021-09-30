Home Business 4 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in the Fourth Quarter...

4 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in the Fourth Quarter By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. 4 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in the Fourth Quarter

The start of a better seasonal month for the stock market and the Fed’s decision to continue maintaining the interest rates near-zero until next year should bode well for fundamentally sound small-cap stocks such as Tennant Company (TNC), Standex International (NYSE:), Donnelley Financial Solution (DFIN), and AdvanSix (NYSE:). Read more to learn why.The futures of the S&P 500 and the edged higher this morning, after a dip on Wednesday over concerns of the tech sector’s underperformance in a rising interest-rate environment. Significant job growth last month, a moderate drop in the unemployment rate, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent announcement that the chamber had reached a deal to avoid a government shutdown this week should give a boost to the stock market in the upcoming days. This, along with the expected continuation of the low-interest-rate environment, should benefit small-cap stocks.

Moreover, with a sustained rally in the stock market over the past few months, many large-cap stocks have become highly overvalued. Therefore, quality small-cap stocks that remain under the radar should offer better returns.

We think Tennant Company (TNC), Standex International Corporation (SXI), Donnelley Financial Solution Inc. (DFIN), and AdvanSix Inc . (ASIX) could be strong bets now, considering their expanding market reach and fundamental strength.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©