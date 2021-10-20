4 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy as Coronavirus Case Counts Fall By StockNews

© Reuters. 4 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy as Coronavirus Case Counts Fall



As vaccine mandates and other precautions foster declining COVID-19 cases, countries are lifting their international travel restrictions. This bodes well for the travel and tourism industry, with increased bookings ahead of the forthcoming holiday season. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound stocks InterContinental Hotels (IHG), China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:), SkyWest (NASDAQ:), and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:) (BVH) could be solid bets now. Let’s examine these names.Social distancing mandates, the widespread availability of COVID-19 treatments, and steady progress on the vaccination front have led to a decline in COVID-19 cases worldwide. Furthermore, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations to fall. As a result, most countries are lifting their international travel restrictions, making the backdrop favorable for the travel and tourism industry.

Companies in this space are witnessing an uptick in demand ahead of the forthcoming holiday season, and the travel and tourism market is expected to grow at a 24.5% CAGR to $924.27 billion by 2025.

Given this backdrop, we think travel and tourism stocks InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG), China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA), SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW), and Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) could deliver solid upside in the near term. So, it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.

